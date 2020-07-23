The White Township board of supervisors chose a paving contractor as well as a new manager of the township website Wednesday night.
Grannas Brothers Stone & Asphalt of Hollidaysburg had the low bid, $122,512.50, for the contract to pave 1.25 miles of roadway on McGregor Street, Thompson Road, Woodland Road, Whippoorwill Street, Oriole Avenue and Meadowlark Street.
That’s $67.50 per ton. Derry Construction Company of Latrobe offered to do the work for $133,221; Quaker Sales Corporation entered a $135,173.30 bid; East American Inc. of White Township offered a $139,960.09 bid; and ProTech Asphalt of New Castle made a $168,413.94 offer.
Township Manager Milt Lady conceded that the low bid still was $22,000 over what the township had estimated for the work. Still, he said, Grannas Brothers had a township contract several years ago “and they did a good job for us.”
The supervisors also chose Muni-Link of Bellwood to redo the township website. The board and Assistant Manager Chris Anderson noted what had been heard from other Muni-Link customers nearby, including the Blairsville Municipal Authority and the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. Muni-Link will charge $338 per month or $4,056 per year for its services. Those services will not include sewer bills for now, but Anderson said that “could be soon down the road.”
Lady said the township already has meeting minutes from 2000 to the present and agendas from 2010 to 2020 under “township code” on the township’s website. He said eventually meeting records will be posted as far as 1843, when the township was incorporated.
Assistant Recreation Director Nick Raymond proposed applying to the Kaboom! Foundation for a $15,000 grant to upgrade playground equipment at the township recreation complex. Raymond said the township would have to match it with at least $9,000. The board approved Raymond’s proposal unanimously.
Raymond and Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer said a survey was sent to 1,200 people, 300 of whom returned the questionnaires regarding recreation programs continuing under Centers for Disease Control guidelines. They said 85 percent of those responding said they were comfortable with having programs under those guidelines this fall.
A wide range is scheduled, from “Great Outdoors” activity conducted by the Army Reserve in White’s Woods to an equestrian program done in conjunction with the Whiskey Acres animal sanctuary, to various programs within the recreation complex.
Ice hockey programs for all ages may be in jeopardy because of altered schedules for some participants. Shaffer said the three Indiana University of Pennsylvania hockey teams won’t be using the S&T Bank Arena because the university has canceled all fall sports, and ice hockey for Indiana Area High School also may be in doubt.
Lady said the township will advertise a public hearing next month about the transfer of a state liquor license from an undisclosed location outside White Township. He said the details of that proposed transfer would be made public in legal advertising for that public hearing.
Resident David K. Smith, who has been a familiar figure at board meetings for such matters as stormwater runoff, is asking the supervisors to return meetings on the second Wednesday each month back from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., as is the case for the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Supervisor Sandi Gillette recalled that the 1 p.m. meetings were an experiment meant to last a year. Supervisor Rich Gallo said there are people who can’t make the 7:30 p.m. meetings, but acknowledged that COVID-19, which forced meetings to be held virtually with many still listening through Zoom, does not help the situation.
Board Chairman George Lenz reminded those gathered that he has been a strong proponent of the daytime meetings. Supervisors Gene Gemmell and Gail McCauley reminded their colleagues that they voted against the idea.