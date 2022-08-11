White Township supervisors on Wednesday received an update on the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee’s swimming pool ordinance relating to the July 2021 drowning of a 5-year-old White Township boy.
Township manager Chris Anderson said the committee has created what he believes is a final draft of the ordinance’s language.
“The next steps are (to have the draft) reviewed by our solicitor, reviewed by anyone else we want to review it, and if we’re happy with it, then it goes for advertising to become part of our code,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he expects that the ordinance will be up for review at the next supervisors meeting Aug. 24. After the review process, the ordinance will be ready to advertise “at the earliest in September,” according to Anderson.
Also Wednesday, supervisors announced that township equipment went up for auction Monday. The bidding is set to end Monday, Aug. 22, at noon.
“We have a big JCB loader,” Anderson said. “We have an F-550 plow truck. We have an F-350 pickup truck. We have a Massey Ferguson backhoe, and then we also have a walk-behind roller, like asphalt roller.”
Anderson said the equipment auctions are accessible through Pennsylvania Municibid by searching for “White Township.” He said that the auction revenue will go into the township’s capital improvements fund, which can be used to purchase new equipment when necessary.
Supervisors made various other announcements Wednesday, including:
• The township has issued 85 total building permits this year with 10 additional permits in progress.
• Supervisors submitted a $1.3 million multi-modal transportation fund grant before deadline for the Acorn Street extension project.
• The annual Indiana Country Club fireworks display is set for Sept. 4.
• Supervisors are considering working with IUP biology professor Ellen Yerger and the National Deer Association to survey the deer population in White’s Woods.
• The township’s recreation department is in full swing, with new programs related to both sports and art.
In addition to introducing new art classes and instructors, the recreation department has partnered with Mohawk Lanes to offer an introduction to bowling program.
• Ice season has begun at S&T Bank Arena, and the township’s recreation department is offering a variety of ice skating and hockey programs.