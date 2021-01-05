George Lenz will continue to chair the township board of supervisors, and Rich Gallo will continue to serve as vice chairman. Donna Hill will continue as the board’s secretary and treasurer.
There could be a change in how executive sessions are handled.
The board tabled a motion that would allow those listening in to the meetings via GoToMeeting conference calls to stay on the line while the board moves its private discussions to another room in the municipal building along Indian Springs Road.
As things stand now, normally the board conducts most of its business in public, then holds an executive session at the end of the meeting in the meeting chambers.
The board may act on the change at its 7:30 p.m. meeting Jan. 13.
It also may authorize efforts to fill a vacancy on the White Township Planning Commission at that time. Chairman Robert Begg has resigned from that panel.
The board did approve an additional four-year term for George Lenz, who serves on the commission while also chairing the supervisors.
Also Monday, Bill Beck was named to a new five-year term on the White Township Municipal Authority.
Most other panels have one-year terms, Safety Committee members Jamie Bearer and Matt Henry were named, however, to two-year terms, while Linda Jones was named to a three-year term as township representative on the Indiana Free Library board of trustees.
The board of supervisors will continue to meet in most months at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday and 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday. Exceptions are Nov. 17, when the board will hold one meeting for the entire month at 1 p.m., and in December, when the meetings will be on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Full-time White Township employees will get a 54-cent-per-hour raise, or a 2 percent raise if they are salaried. Part-time employees will get $12 an hour, at the manager’s discretion.
The township solicitor will get $29,000 for his work with White Township and $6,500 for his work with the municipal authority.
Supervisors will get $150 per meeting, up to $4,125 a year. Planning Commission members will get $50 per meeting — except for those who also are on the board of supervisors.
Municipal authority members will get $50 per meeting.
Manager Milt Lady also will continue for another year as emergency management coordinator and open records officer.
Berkheimer Tax Administration was designated as township tax collector; Supervisor Gail McCauley was named voting delegate to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, with Assistant Manager Chris Anderson named alternate.
Denny Puko will continue as planning consultant; Skelly & Loy as sewer consultant; and TKL Code Inspection Services will continue to provide building code inspection services. Transportation consultants are named for bidding processes.
And annual contributions to social service agencies include $9,900 to Chevy Chase Community Center, $5,000 to Meals on Wheels, $4,262.50 to Citizens’ Ambulance Service, $2,500 to the Indiana County Humane Society, $1,575 to the Visiting Nurse Association, $1,000 to Four Footed Friends and $881.25 to the Alice Paul House.