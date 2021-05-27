White Township’s offer of $100,000 to Citizens’ Ambulance again has been put on hold, after the solicitor for the regional ambulance service sent the township a revised agreement for that funding.
Township Manager Milt Lady told the board of supervisors Wednesday that the agreement sent back by Citizens’ Solicitor John Barbor would cover a fiscal year from July 1 through June 30.
Or, as Supervisor Gene Gemmell put it, “two separate budget years,” as White Township operates on calendar years.
Supervisor Gail McCauley noted that the agreement offered by the ambulance service sought $150,000 over an 18-month period from the township.
“It should be $100,000 in $25,000 payments,” McCauley said. “Don’t we do that for the (Indiana) Fire Association?”
As Lady later noted, Indiana Fire Association regularly gets $207,000 from the township.
As originally proposed, the township offered a one-year contract with a $100,000 payment for the regional ambulance company, well beyond the $4,500 subsidy White Township normally has paid annually.
“It is us who are trying to help them,” Gemmell said.
“If someone is going to give me $100,000 I’m going to go by their terms,” Supervisor Sandi Gillette suggested.
Additionally, the township was pledging to match new donations from other municipalities using Citizens’ Ambulance, up to a total of $50,000.
Among changes in the latest version Barbor sent, Citizens’ Ambulance would no longer require the township to decide by Nov. 1 — before it finishes its budget proceedings for the coming year — whether it is terminating its contract.
In the end, the township board chose to table the matter for further review.
In other business Wednesday, Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said two stormwater management agreements have been reached, one for expansion of the building that formerly housed the state police barracks at 4221 Route 286 West, the other for plant upgrades to the Pennsylvania American Water processing plant along Lower Two Lick Drive.
He also said bids would be opened soon for the third phase of stormwater pipe replacements for the upper end of the Chevy Chase development.
Anderson also said building permits are well ahead of last year’s total “in the 125 range,” that so far there have been 72 permits approved and 10 more in progress.
Meanwhile, Code Enforcement Officer Matt Genchur reported that several properties have problems, ranging from blight to “dangerous structures” to high grass. He said he is working on those situations with township Solicitor Ryan Fritz.
Lady said recent Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate Gavin Cummings has been hired as supervisor for recreation facilities, replacing Terry Riley who is retiring effective Friday.
He said there were eight applicants for a full-time sewer crew laborer’s job, three applicants for a full-time public relations and communications specialist, but no applicants so far for a part-time opening as a record management and information technology specialist.
The township manager said bids will be opened at the June 9 board of supervisors meeting for seal coating work on three roads.
Also planned following that meeting will be presentation of an hour-long program on “Forest Management and Timber Harvesting” recently presented to a convention of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
Also Wednesday, Gemmell told his colleagues that a young woman called him up — telling him his cell phone number had been used for a Social Security scam.
It wasn’t him calling, but someone else who managed to put his number on a caller ID.
The situation isn’t unusual. State police have received complaints that a person claiming to be an agent with the United States Social Security Administration was calling to say that resident’s Social Security number had been compromised.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield at the Troop A, Indiana, barracks said the intended victim in one case advised troopers that the call appeared on a caller ID display as a local number, so that resident answered it.