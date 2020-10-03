Walmart officials have confirmed that construction work is going on at their Supercenter at 3100 Oakland Ave., in White Township’s Southtowne Plaza.
The company described it as a remodeling of the store, which anchors the quarter-century-old plaza along Oakland Avenue (Route 286) at the south end of the White Township business district.
The most notable change will be creation of a new opening on the grocery side of the building specifically for online pickup.
It will allow employees to move online orders through the new access point to special parking spaces for customers who order online.
Officials said the overhaul also will include upgrades and improvements to the produce department, the apparel department, restrooms and more. They said customers will also notice new floors, painting and signage.
The store anticipates the work will conclude by late October or early November.