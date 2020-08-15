A White Township woman is among five western Pennsylvania residents who have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh and charged with various schemes to defraud the Social Security Administration, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.
A four-count indictment charges Brenda Castro, 61, of 177 Grandview Ave., with theft of government property, Social Security fraud and false statements to retain Social Security income. According to the indictment presented to the federal court, from October 2009 through October 2017, Castro repeatedly falsely informed the SSA that she did not reside with her husband in order to continue to receive approximately $41,292 in SSA benefits to which she knew she was not entitled.
Others charged were:
• Leona Biser, 51, of Vestaburg, charged with representative payee fraud and Social Security fraud
• Julius Wilkerson, 47, of Pittsburgh, charged with theft of government property and false statements to retain Social Security income.
• William Moriarty, 68, of Pittsburgh, charged with theft of government property.
• Dawn Ann Treusch, 41, of Monaca, charged with theft of public money.
“When criminals defraud the Social Security Administration, they are in effect stealing from the most vulnerable of our fellow citizens, who have worked hard and played by the rules their entire lives,” Brady said in a news release. “Scammers beware: My office will continue to pursue and prosecute anyone who steals from our seniors in order to line their own pockets.”
The law provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.