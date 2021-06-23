The White Township Board of Supervisors said Saltsburg Avenue will be closed to traffic today and Thursday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., due to a stream crossing detail.
The road closing will occur approximately 400 feet northeast of the intersection with Rustic Lodge Road.
In the event of inclement weather, the work will be rescheduled for the next work day.
The supervisors said signs will be posted during construction in order to alert drivers to this travel restriction.
They said drivers should be aware that thru travel on Saltsburg Avenue will not be possible during the time of the closure.