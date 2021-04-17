After this week’s meeting of the White Township Board of Supervisors, board Chairman George Lenz said he expected $1.54 million in federal stimulus money for his municipality.
That’s the stimulus money put into motion on March 11 when President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law.
It in turn is described as a federal coronavirus or COVID-19 relief package which, according to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, will provide $350 billion for state and local governments, with $13.722 billion coming to Pennsylvania.
Lenz said he hoped that $1.54 million for White Township amount could be put toward a sewer project.
To be exact, township Manager Milt Lady said Friday, White Township wants to put it toward the Route 286 East Airport Road sewer extension project.
“We projected that to be about $3.5 million,” Lady said of the total cost of a planned installation of approximately 12,000 feet of sewer lines, 50 sanitary manholes and a sewage pump station.
Admittedly, however, White Township doesn’t know for sure it is getting $1.54 million.
“We have not received an official letter to that effect,” Lady said. He does anticipate getting half of whatever share is coming White Township’s way this year, half next year, “but those details have not been provided at this time.”
The township is putting its plans up before the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
“PADEP is reviewing our submission for approval,” Lady said. “We’re answering preliminary questions. Our hope is that we can put a bid package out sometime at the end of summer or early this fall.”
PSATS said the commonwealth will receive $7.5 billion (including a $279 million set aside for capital projects), counties will receive $2.8 billion, and municipalities with populations of more than 50,000 will receive $2.3 billion. (Philadelphia alone would get more than $1.3 billion.)
In addition, the association said on its website, municipalities in Pennsylvania with a population of less than 50,000, which includes nearly all townships, boroughs, and small cities, will split $936 million based on population.
That includes, as put exactly by PSATS, $1,549,657 for White Township and $1,301,795 for Indiana.
The federal funding won’t be the first to come White Township’s way for the Route 286 Airport Road project.
As announced last fall by the township’s state lawmakers, White Township was awarded a $250,000 grant by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, from its H20 PA-Water Supply, Sewer & Stormwater program.
State Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana, said the project will provide service to 36 new customers.
“This project will not only address contamination issues created by the failure of on-lot sewage systems in the area, it will also be a major catalyst for future economic development efforts in the Airport Road area,” Pittman said.
“These funds will go a long way in ensuring safe, efficient and effective sewage for the residents of White Township,” Struzzi said.
In that news release announcing the CFA funding, Lenz said it would be an expansion of the municipal sewer system, while it would also “cure existing on-lot sewer systems and allow further development of the 286 Highway East corridor.”
Next door, Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad announced what is coming his borough’s way at a recent council meeting.
The list put out by PSATS lists $1.3 million for Indiana Borough. Broad said he learned of that funding from Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, during a virtual meeting March 30 the state’s senior senator and his staff had with municipal leaders from across southwestern Pennsylvania.
Broad told his colleagues that he hopes the money can be used for sewer and water improvements in the borough.
PSATS said 10 other municipalities are getting between $200,000 and $500,000 apiece: Center Township $440,061, Burrell Township $406,941, Green Township $352,563; Blairsville $317,959; then the townships of Armstrong ($280,093), Rayne ($276,138), Cherryhill ($257,848), East Wheatfield ($218,301), West Wheatfield ($211,775) and Conemaugh ($211,479).
Thirteen more will get $100,000 or more, including the townships of Pine ($187,948), Brush Valley ($171,437), South Mahoning ($170,152), Washington ($166,691) and Young ($161,748); Homer City Borough ($157,002), the townships of Montgomery ($145,039), Canoe ($140,393), North Mahoning ($131,593) and Buffington ($125,562);
Clymer Borough ($125,167); and the townships of West Mahoning ($125,068) and Black Lick ($114,193).
Rounding out the 38 Indiana County municipalities are East Mahoning Township ($99,758), Banks Township ($93,529); Saltsburg Borough ($79,391); Grant Township ($68,516); and the boroughs of Ernest ($42,612), Marion Center ($41,327), Cherry Tree ($33,417), Creekside ($28,573), Plumville ($28,375), Glen Campbell ($22,443), Shelocta ($11,963), Armagh ($11,370) and Smicksburg ($4,251).