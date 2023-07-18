SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Pennsylvania man facing multiple charges in Indiana and Westmoreland counties apparently also will be in the custody of a Georgia county, at least through September, on charges filed last week by the Georgia State Patrol.
Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher said Monday that Michael Aaron Bronson, also known in Pennsylvania as Michael Aaron Whitfield, is being held in his county’s jail without bond, pending a hearing on Sept. 14, on a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, and felony counts of theft by taking and theft by bringing stolen property into Georgia.
Wilcher said Bronson/Whitfield, 35, also is under an extradition hold for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, where he faces charges ranging from attempted murder of a Blairsville woman to drug possession in Monessen.
Whitfield, as he is known in Indiana County court records, was stopped Thursday night on Interstate 95, 37 hours after he allegedly assaulted a 64-year-old woman at the Keeper of the Flame assisted living facility where she was employed, tried to kidnap her 9-year-old granddaughter, and drove off in her car to Derry Township, where he allegedly stole money from one business and a truck from another.
Whitfield/Bronson faces other counts in Greensburg and Monessen, both in Westmoreland County.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said his office will work in partnership with Westmoreland County to determine the best course of prosecution regarding all those counts.
