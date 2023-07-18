Truck taken from Derry Township garage (copy)

Surveillance photos show this pickup truck that was stolen from Taylor Services Inc. along state Route 217 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, and was driven to Chatham County, Ga., where Michael Aaron Whitfield, also known as Michael Aaron Bronson, was arrested by Georgia State Patrol.

 Courtesy state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Pennsylvania man facing multiple charges in Indiana and Westmoreland counties apparently also will be in the custody of a Georgia county, at least through September, on charges filed last week by the Georgia State Patrol.

Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher said Monday that Michael Aaron Bronson, also known in Pennsylvania as Michael Aaron Whitfield, is being held in his county’s jail without bond, pending a hearing on Sept. 14, on a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, and felony counts of theft by taking and theft by bringing stolen property into Georgia.