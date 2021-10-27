vote button.jpg
Picasa

There are two ways to vote in Pennsylvania, by mail or in person.

If you have a mail-in ballot but have not yet sent it in, it must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 2.

Otherwise, polls are open that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is a snapshot of who is up for election.

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

Maria McLaughlin, D

Kevin Brobson, R

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT

Timika Lane, D

Megan Sullivan, R

JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT

(Vote for 2)

Lori A. Dumas, D

David Lee Spurgeon, D

Stacy Marie Wallace, R

Drew Crompton, R

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

Patrick Dougherty, D

Gina Force, R

COUNTY CORONER

Jerry Overman, D/R

REGISTER OF WILLS, RECORDER OF DEEDS & CLERK OF ORPHANS’ COURT

Marlene M. Connelly, D

Maria Jack, R

TREASURER

Kimberly McCullough, R

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE 40-3-02

Susanne V. Steffee, D/R

ARMAGH BOROUGH

No one on the ballot for auditor, mayor, member of council (3 for four-year term; 1 for two-year term), tax collector, judge of election and inspector of election (1 each party)

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

Linda Fleming, D

• Constable, six-year term

Frederick G. Yarnick, R

• Supervisor, six-year term

William G. Reeger, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Chantelle Todd, R

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

Marcia Hartman, R

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term (1 each party)

Terry Young, D

Denise Weiss, R

BANKS TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

Carole Pierce, R

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Terry Pierce, R

• Tax Collector, four-year term

Amanda Farmery, R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Carole Pierce, R

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

Rose L. Temchulla, R

BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Timothy N. Stewart, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Sandra Kirkland, D

Tiffany Stewart, R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH

• Constable Ward 1, six-year term

• Constable Ward 2, six-year term

• Constable Ward 3, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

Ronald E. Evanko, D

• Member of Council Ward 1, four-year term

Kaitlyn Sagely, D

• Member of Council Ward 2, four-year term

Neila Diane Johnson, D

Robert Startari, R

• Member of Council Ward 3, four-year term

Jeff Marshall, D/R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Jonathan J. Santoro, D/R

• Judge of Election Ward 1, four-year term

Joan K. Reynolds, R

• Judge of Election Ward 2, four-year term

• Judge of Election Ward 3, four-year term

• Inspector of Election Ward 1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election Ward 2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election Ward 3, four-year term

BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

Charles Westover, D

• Supervisor, six-year term

Richard Coffman, D

Cody Baroni, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Gloria Mitchell, D/R

• Judge of Election

Noah Clevenger, R

• Inspector of Election

Connie Evans, R

BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

• Tax collector, four-year term

Donald A. Davis, R

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

Barbara Bailey, D

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

Linda Bufagna, D

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)

Karen Mack, D

Jennifer E. Henry, R

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

Terri L. Thomas, D

BURRELL TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Larry Henry, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Brenda J. Pizer, D

Ganene R. Smith, R

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

Laura Hutcheson, R

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

Kathy Cornman, R

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)

Sueann Markel, D

Terry Semsick, R

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term (1 each party)

Robin L. Fisher, D

Dolores Donelson, R

CANOE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

Kimberly Holeva, D/R

• Auditor, four-year term

• Constable, six-year term

John A. Pisano Jr., D/R

• Supervisor, six-year term

Dwight A. Winebark, D

Thomas R. Baun, R

• Tax Collector, four-year term

Vicki Best, D/R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Pearleen G. Spicher, R

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

Barbara J. Mack, D

CENTER TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

John Tony Maggio, D

• Auditor, four-year term

James A. Cutshall, D/R

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Dave Butch Smyers, D

Paul Colgan, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Monica Lazor Jones, D/R

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

Patty Gaydosh, D

• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

Eva R. Yancy, D

• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term

Susan Kozele, D

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

Catherine G. Hildebrand, R

• Constable, six-year term

Russell Leap, D/R

• Supervisor, six-year term

Terry Stiffler, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Karen L. Markel, D/R

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

Kathryn S. Porter, R

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

Cynthia L. Misko, R

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

Ruth Ann Fulton, R

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

CHERRY TREE BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Member of Council, four-year term

Holly Srock, R

• Member of Council, two-year term

• Tax collector, four-year term

Arlan L. Kratz, R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

CLYMER BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

Christina M. King, R

• Constable, six-year term

• Member of council, four-year term (vote for 4)

Louis Tate, D

Stephanie A. Brilhart, D

John A. Hughmanic, D

Jeffrey Gromley, D/R

• Member of Council, two-year term

Kirby Griffin, D

• Tax collector, four-year term

Daniel Berkey, D/R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Daniel Berkey, R

• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)

Susan Myers Super, D

Sandra K. Heller, R

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Donald C. Fink Sr., D/R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Scott Corbin, D/R

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

Margaret E. Karp, D

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

Toni Lee Cramer, R

• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term

Carol Elwood, R

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)

Sandra M. Becker, D

Carla J. Jones, R

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

Hope D. Reid, R

• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term

Esther Ciocca, D

CREEKSIDE BOROUGH

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

Robert Lee Rossiter Jr., R

• Member of Council, four-year term (vote for 3)

Robert C. Fairman, R

Joshua I. Anderson, R

Jessica McCunn, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Judy Groom, D

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

Gail Smith, D

ERNEST BOROUGH

• Constable, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

Sandra M. Waldenville, R

• Member of Council, four-year term

• Member of Council, two-year term

• Tax collector, four-year term

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

GLENN CAMPBELL BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

• Member of Council, four-year term

• Tax Collector, four-year term

Elizabeth Beth Smochek, D

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

GRANT TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

Sharon Stewart, D

• Auditor, two-year term

• Supervisor, four-year term

Jon Perry, D

Robert E. Sheesley, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Rebecca J. Goss, R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Darla J. Coble, R

• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)

Sharon Stewart, D

Tammy Denise Diamond, R

GREEN TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

Lisa Syster, R

• Auditor, four-year term

Robin Sarnovsky, R

• Supervisor, six-year term

Allen L. Shirley, D

David Powell, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Patty Ferringer Houck, D/R

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

Debra J. Bartlebaugh, R

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term

Bonnie J. Pozzini James, D

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)

Hazel Helmick, D

John Hanayik, R

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term

Patricia A. Bash, D

HOMER CITY BOROUGH

• Constable, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

Arlene Wanatosky, D

• Member of Council, four-year term (Vote for four)

Joseph S. Iezzi Sr., D

Christina Worcester, D

Matthew Black, D

• Member of Council, two-year term (vote for 2)

Jennifer Jaworski, D

Richard Jones, D

• Tax collector, four-year term

Thomas Brett Citeroni, D/R

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

Sheila Charnego, R

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

Kathleen A. McAnulty, R

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

Margaret Susan Snyder, D

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term (1 each party)

Bonita Craft, D

Marie Day, R

INDIANA BOROUGH

• Constable Ward 1, six-year term

• Constable Ward 2, six-year term

Jesse Michael Webber, L

• Constable Ward 3, six-year term

Michael Mulgrew, D/R

• Constable Ward 4, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

Joseph Trimarchi, D

William B. Simmons, R

• Member of Council Ward 1, four-year term

Joshua Kratsa, D

• Member of Council Ward 2, four-year term (Vote for 2)

Gerald Smith, D

Donald Lancaster, D

Jesse Collier, R

Shavonne Arthurs, R

• Member of Council Ward 3, four-year term (Vote for 2)

Betsy Sarneso, D

Kaela A. Cardarella, D

Luke Debuyser, R

Don Hanni, R

• Member of Council Ward 4, four-year term

Sara Stewart, D

Tamara Collazzo, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

James P. Smith Jr., D

William C. Lundstrom II, R

• Judge of Election 1, four-year term (1 each party)

John Henry Steelman, D

Tammy L. Weaver, R

• Judge of Election 2/1, four-year term

• Judge of Election 2/2, four-year term

Ken Watkins, D

• Judge of Election 3/1, four-year term

• Judge of Election 3/2, four-year term

• Judge of Election 3/4, four-year term

Susan Deemer, R

• Judge of Election 4, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 2/1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 2/2, four-year term (1 each party)

Sarah Watkins, D

Marie McCoy, R

• Inspector of Election 3/1, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 3/2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 3/4, four-year term

Elaine Mulvihill, D

• Inspector of Election 4, four-year term

Karen B. Cass, R

EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

Kimberly June Potts, R

• Supervisor, six-year term

Brian Fike, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Debra J. Askew, D/R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Paula Griffith, D

• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)

Marilyn Gleason, D

Karen Gromley, R

NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

Darla D. Travis, R

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Dean A. Martin, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Karen Jordan Blose, R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

Kathy A. Martin, R

SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

Raymond Irwin, R

• Constable, six-year term

Terry L. Miller Sr., R

• Supervisor, six-year term

Bryan Pritchard, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Elizabeth Hermann, D

Tyler Foose, R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Celeste Irwin, R

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

Darla A. Smith, R

WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Auditor, four-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Gerald W. Barrett, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Alice Ferringer, D/R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Melissa Lightner, R

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

Louise Devaughn, R

MARION CENTER BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

• Member of council, four-year term

• Member of council, two-year term

Jerry V. Snyder, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Sharon I. Ackerson, R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

James L. Sisitki, R

• Inspector of election, four-year term

Pamela McManus, R

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

Diane Ford, D

• Auditor, four-year term

April Boyer, D

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Edward M. Freno, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Patricia Matko-Goodlin, D/R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Nancy M. Duck, R

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

Suzanne Globun, D/R

PINE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Christopher Cameron, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Joan C. Stupic, D

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

Sharon J. Roles, R

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term

Linda Shultz, R

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term (1 each party)

Judith K. Hill, D

Judith A. Miller, R

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term

Joseph Shultz, R

PLUMVILLE BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

• Member of Council, four-year term

• Tax Collector, four-year term

Gary L. McIntire, R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Joan S. Yagle, R

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

RAYNE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Auditor, two-year term

Rachelle A. Winters, R

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Wendi Strittmatter, D

Tyler Keith, R

• Supervisor, two-year term

Wendi Strittmatter, D

Tyler Keith, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Bobbie Farren, D/R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Wanda K. Rising, R

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

Donna Mae Ruffner, R

SALTSBURG BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

Karen M. Cumberledge, D

Douglas S. Kull, R

• Member of Council, four-year term (Vote for 4)

John A. Lombardo, D

Terry D. Cumberledge, D

Abraham Kline, D/R

• Tax collector, four-year term

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Bonnie McGregor, D

• Inspector of Election, four-year term (1 each party)

Donna Spallone, D

Robin Jayne Manning, R

SHELOCTA BOROUGH

• Mayor, four-year term

Rita Schreckengost, R

• Member of Council, four-year term

Matthew Schreckengost, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Nellie Dunlap, R

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

Patricia McConnell, R

SMICKSBURG BOROUGH

• Auditor, six-year term

• Mayor, four-year term

• Member of Council, four-year term

• Tax collector, four-year term

• Judge of Election, four-year term

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Timothy R. Marshall, D

Luke Vanhorn, R

Jesse Shotts, I

• Tax collector, four-year term

June E. Thomas, D/R

• Judge of Election, four-year term

Kathie J. Vanhorn, R

• Inspector of Election, four-year term

Bonnie L. Brewer, R

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Auditor, four-year term

• Auditor, two-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Kenneth A. Umholtz, R

• Tax Collector, four-year term

Tina Bartlebaugh, D

Donna Jean Krall, R

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

Rhoda M. Stewart, D

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

Georgette Y. Janicsko, R

WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

Omar Wagner, R

• Auditor, four-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Jerry Lichtenfels, D

Kevin D. Baird, R

Scott L. Rodkey, I

• Tax collector, four-year term

Debbie Boring, D/R

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

Judy Snyder, D

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

Denise M. Miljenovich, R

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

Delores Thompson, R

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

Marceda A. Smith, R

WHITE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term (Vote for 2)

Judy Holliday, D

Carolyn Princes, D

Sandra Gillette, R

Gail L. McCauley, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Jeff Mack, D/R

• Judge of Election 1, four-year term

Hilliary Magas, R

• Judge of Election 2, four-year term

Dianne M. Colley, R

• Judge of Election 3/1, four-year term

Vickie Enciso, D

• Judge of Election 3/2, four-year term

James R. Evans II, R

• Judge of Election 3/3, four-year term

Lynda M. Burner, R

• Judge of Election 4/5, four-year term

Joan Peterman, D

• Judge of Election 6, four-year term

Christine Evans, R

• Inspector of Election 1, four-year term

Marilyn Magas, R

• Inspector of Election 2, four-year term

Lynn Misko, R

• Inspector of Election 3/1, four-year term

Juanita A. Bufalini, D

• Inspector of Election 3/2, four-year term

• Inspector of Election 3/3, four-year term (1 each party)

Paula Borish Daskivich, D

Jenna-Marie Celtnieks, R

• Inspector of Election 4/5, four-year term (1 each party)

Patricia Anne Holmes, D

Margaret Marshall, R

• Inspector of Election 6, four-year term

YOUNG TOWNSHIP

• Auditor, six-year term

• Auditor, four-year term

• Constable, six-year term

• Supervisor, six-year term

Donald L. Maryai, D

James Blair, R

• Tax collector, four-year term

Patty Fairbanks, R

• Judge of Election District 1, four-year term

Teresa Bachy, D

• Judge of Election District 2, four-year term

Brenda Fasenmyer, D

• Judge of Election District 3, four-year term

• Inspector of Election District 1, four-year term

Patti Veshinfsky, D

• Inspector of Election District 2, four-year term

Lynda Michele Penrose, D

• Inspector of Election District 3, four-year term

