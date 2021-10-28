Most school board races in Indiana County are uncontested, with the exception of Indiana Area School District, where six candidates are vying for four seats.
There are two ways to vote in Pennsylvania, by mail or in person.
If you have a mail-in ballot but have not yet sent it in, it must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 2.
Otherwise, polls are open that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here is a snapshot of who is up for election in local school boards.
APOLLO-RIDGE
• School director at large, four-year term (vote for 4)
Dominick Duso, D
James Ferguson Jr., R
Paul King, R
Daniel Lee Obriot, R
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
• School director Region III, four-year term (vote for 2)
Jason A. Elkin, D/R
RIVER VALLEY
• School director Region I, four-year term
Rick Harper, D/R
• School director Region II, four-year term
Jessica Clawson, D/R
• School director Region III, four-year term (vote for 2)
Nathan Baird, D/R
Melanie Cribbs Pantalone, D/R
HARMONY
• School Director at large, four-year term
Betty L. Kunsman, D/R
HOMER-CENTER
• School Director at large, four-year term (vote for 4)
Michael Bertig, D/R
Misty D. Hunt, D/R
Vicki L. Smith, D/R
Alan Shank, D/R
INDIANA
• School director at large, four-year term (vote for 4)
Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, D/R
Sue Rieg, D
Barbara Barker, D
Thomas R. Harley, D/R
Jim Shaffer, R
Doug Steve, R
MARION CENTER
• School director Region I, four-year term
Charles S. Beatty Jr., D/R
• School director Region II, four-year term
Tony J. Moretti, D/R
• School director Region III, four-year term (Vote for 2)
Charles R. Glasser, D/R
Dwight Farmery, D/R
PENNS MANOR
• School director, Region 1, four-year term
Lisa Smiley, D/R
• School director, Region II, four-year term
Robert R. Packer, D/R
• School director, Region III, four-year term (Vote for 2)
Tammy Dalton, D/R
Kacy Crowley, D
Richard J. Polenik, R
PURCHASE LINE
• School director at large, four-year term (Vote for 4)
Michael J. Moyer, D/R
Michele Buterbaugh, D/R
Scott Gearhart, D/R
E. Jean Gearhart Harkleroad, D/R
• School director at large, two-year term
Sandra L. Fyock, D/R
UNITED
• School director Region I, four-year term
Eric Matava, D/R
Shaun R. McGinnis, D/R
• School director Region III, four-year term
Mark A. Somers, D/R
• School director Region III, two-year term