KENWOOD — As the 2020-21 school year begins to wind down, Penns Manor Area's board of directors have multiple issues on the district's plate, including various contracts for 2021-22.
The board approved an agreement with Frontline Education to provide an absence and substitute management program for one year, at a cost of $4,867.62.
It approved an agreement with REA Energy Service to provide new underground service in the amount of $23,454.
It renewed contracts for Renaissance Learning accelerated readers at a cost of $5,968; for a Work Sampling Online License for Pre‐K Counts assessments through Pearson at the cost of $798; with Camco Physical and Occupational Therapy LLC to provide physical and occupational therapy service to students with special needs at a cost of $62 per hour; and for Adobe Creative Cloud from GovConnection Inc. at a cost of $2,485.
Driver education was renewed as well with Canton's Driving School, for $195 per student, or $200 if the cost per gallon of gasoline is $4 or above. Students participating in that program are responsible for reimbursing the district $50 toward the cost of the instruction.
Students unable to receive classroom training during the day may receive instruction from Canton at a cost to the district of $60 per student, upon approval by the high school principal.
The board approved an extended school year program of special education and related services to students with disabilities.
And it approved a motion granting Dan Antonacci his summer salary in a lump sum payment at the end of the school year, if funds are available.
Michael Strini was hired as a long‐term substitute high school teacher, effective on or about April 18, to cover a board-approved leave. He will earn $90 per day for the first 20 consecutive days, then $135 a day for the remainder of a position not to exceed 90 days.
Also, Zach Cramer was approved as a volunteer assistant football coach for next fall, pending receipt of all current clearances, testing and courses required by the PIAA; and Timothy Light was added to the Tri-County Transportation list of bus drivers and substitutes for the current school year.
In other business, the board approved, subject to review by the Indiana County Board of Property Assessment Appeals and the county's chief assessor, a two-year new home construction tax abatement for Joshua and Stephanie Putton for an address along Grace Church Road in Penn Run.
The board recognized students Luke Rainey, Reilly Hill and Allison Johnson for winning in the Hometown High Q competition this past weekend on KDKA-2 over teams from Kiski Area and Avella school districts. The Penns Manor students now move on to playoffs to be taped and aired on KDKA at a later date and time.
Rainey also took first-place honors for best opinion column for 11th grade in the 2021 Newspaper in Education competition and best sports article in the Pennsylvania Student Press Association's journalism competition.
Reese Hays was honored as Penns Manor Education Association student of the month for April.
Connor Antonio and Bailey Horn were honored for making the 2021 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association all-state band.
Competing in the upcoming final round of the Future Business Leaders of America state competition are the Management Information Systems team of Autumn Cramer, Mason Engel and Parker Clayton, and the Parliamentary Procedures team of Gretta Ratay, Matt Zayachak, Allison Johnson and Reilly Hill.
Other student honorees include winners in the Southwest Pennsylvania Regional Science Olympiad: Gwen Stahl and Dex Dwyer took first place in the Write‐CAD-it event; and Belle Hadden and Brooke Price took third place in the Gravity Vehicle event.