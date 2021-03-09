YOUNG TOWNSHIP — A wildfire of undetermined origin on Monday scorched the dry, parched fields along Saltsburg Road in the southern part of the township and spread into a wooded state game land before volunteer firefighters headed off the flames.
The Coal Run/McIntyre fire department led the fight and halted it with help of Iselin/West Lebanon, Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township, Aultman, Saltsburg, Creekside, Black Lick, Kittanning and Elderton fire companies.
Fire Chief Dan Briggs of Coal Run/McIntyre estimated that about 50 acres of land was blackened.
Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry investigators from Ebensburg investigated the site Monday and Pennsylvania Game Commission representatives are expected at the scene today to search for the cause of the fire and the place where it began.
No one was injured, and Briggs said no buildings were endangered by the fire.
The midday fire, burning at a time when manpower is hard to come by, was reported to Indiana County 911 at 3:44 p.m. Before crews finished their work a few hours later, the New Alexandria, Plumville, Coral-Graceton and Blairsville fire departments were pressed into service on standby assignments.
“The amount of teamwork that took place was incredible … what could have been an all-night event turned into a couple of hours and the fire was out and everyone went home safe,” the Coal Run department posted on its Facebook page.
The Coal Run volunteers had been out earlier to extinguish a brush fire that was reported along Route 286 at 1:09 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Plumville, Marion Center and Dayton fire departments fought a brush fire reported about 5 p.m. on McCormick Road.