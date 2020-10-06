The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier will welcome exhibiting artist Kelly Coursey Gray for a special wildlife photography presentation on Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.
The program costs $10 per person and light refreshments will be provided.
Reservations are required by Oct. 16 and can be made by calling the museum at (724) 238-6015 or emailing to ligonier@
Photographer Coursey Gray was born and educated in Ligonier. She majored in art history and developed a passion for photography.
After college, she combined her love of nature and exploration to become a naturalist at sea and traveled through Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, Europe, the Baltics, Australia and New Zealand for many years.
Through her travels, she has taken amazing photographs and crafted engaging presentations to share her knowledge and passion for her art form.
She has just become a National Geographic Certified Educator and is scheduled for an upcoming Linblad National Geographic Expedition.
During the presentation, Coursey Gray will share stories from the images in the current exhibition, “Journeys in Nature,” on display through Oct. 31. She will also discuss wildlife photography about picture choice and how to capture your own amazing images, taking into consideration the encompassing challenges and ethics.
She said she sees nature as a refuge; a place to recharge.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier.
The hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is a handicapped-accessible facility and is open to the public for free.
Donations are appreciated.
For more information, call the museum or visit www.sama-art.org.