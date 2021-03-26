The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said a wind advisory continues until 6 p.m. in Indiana and other counties in western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.
As of noon, 1,100 REA Energy customers are without power in Indiana County, out of more than 15,700, while 2,000 are affected out of 7,974 customers in Cambria County.
Multiple outages are reported to FirstEnergy customers in area counties. The most significant as of 12 noon include 104 in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County, down from 247 out of 1,353 customers earlier this morning; 70 out of 907 customers in Green Township, Indiana County; and 60 out of 438 customers in Canoe Township, Indiana County.
No times are given for when service will be restored.
Indiana County Emergency Management said a tree was downed at 10:30 a.m. along Route 403 North in Pine Township, while utility lines down between 8:20 a.m. and noon include Fire Academy Road and Route 56 in Center Township; North Harmony Road and Mitchell Hill Road in Cherryhill Township; Route 286 East in Montgomery Township; Station Avenue in Indiana; Grisemore Road in Green Township; Shady Grove Road and Clyde Road in West Wheatfield Township; Route 119 North in Rayne Township; and Glenwood Avenue in Glen Campbell.
Gusts have been clocked at 30 mph or better since 5:55 a.m. at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport, with a gust of 52 mph clocked at 9:35 a.m. and a gust of 40 mph at 11:55 a.m.