Wine Tour
JESSICA UPTEGRAPH/Gazette

Calogero DiPiazza, with La Vigneta Winery in Sarver, displayed bottles of wine inside Philly Street Candle Bar. DiPiazza was one of more than a dozen vendors during Friday’s Downtown Indiana Wine and Spirits Walk, sponsored by First Commonwealth Bank. Vendors were set up with their products at downtown Indiana businesses for ticketholders to sample. The event ended with a final reception at The Coney.

