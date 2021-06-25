To whom it may concern —
CHRISTMAS IN JULY
Tina Honkus, founder of the regional Wings of Hope, a nonprofit organization that helps those battling cancer, will host a Christmas in July event locally in conjunction with Mytrysak Family Tree Farm.
Honkus, of Hooversville, started Wings of Hope 15 years ago, when her mother had pancreatic cancer.
“Whenever she passed away, I wanted to do something to help people battling cancer in her memory,” Honkus said.
Honkus usually hosts two major fundraising events each year in order to help people from all over western Pennsylvania.
Beneficiaries are usually selected by word of mouth and provided a monetary donation to help with expenses.
Most recently, the group donated to a man who needed a bone marrow transplant and his wife used the expenses to stay with him during treatment.
“That’s what it’s about,” she said.
The local Christmas in July event at Mytrysak’s — Stacy Mytrysak is her niece — will offer a 5K run and 2-mile walk, as well as a “kiddie run” for children.
A Christmas in July vendor event will follow the run/walk.
The race begins at 9:30 a.m.
Food trucks and vendors, including with beer and wine, will be set up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the gift shop will be open. Tractor rides will also be available.
To register for the race, visit runsignup.com and search for Wings of Hope 5K Run, 2 Mile Walk & Elf Run. Registration packets are also available at Mytrysak’s.
Adult participants will receive a T-shirt, medal and drink chip, and children will receive a medal.
“So many people are struggling. Cancer affects the entire family,” Honkus said. “By coming out and being part of our event, that will help someone in our community who is battling cancer.”
CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family of a popular former Indiana County law enforcement official who passed away this week at his home in Washington County.
Donald Beckwith, who patrolled the county for 30 years as a state police trooper then directed county-level enforcement as the sheriff for 12 years, passed away Sunday.
Visitation and the funeral service were scheduled for midday hours today at Mariscotti Funeral Home in California.
Beckwith was a part of the county administration that began the early 2000s studies leading to construction of the new jail near the county airport in White Township. Don was 82. His obituary appears today on Page 4.
Also recently passing away was former Armstrong County Commissioner James Scahill III, 74, who died June 19 at his home in Kittanning.
Scahill played football in the late 1960s at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he earned degrees in seconday education/English and accounting, then served in Vietnam as part of the U.S. Army’s 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.
He then spent 15 years as a lobbyist for the Pennsylvania Coal Association, then was elected in 1991 to the first of five terms as a county commissioner. He also worked with other veterans through such organizations as the PA Hero Walk.
In lieu of flowers, his family asked for donations in his honor to PA Hero Walk, P.O. Box 343, Kittanning, PA 16201.
FESTIVAL IN THE PARK
Our neighbors in Punxsutawney will host the Festival in the Park at Barclay Square from Saturday to July 3.
Beginning Sunday, daily Exotic Edventures shows will offer interactive educational programs with “live animal ambassadors” at 2 and 4 p.m.
A car cruise is also set for Sunday.
Musical performances will be offered each day, as well as a Kids Zone, craft and food vendors and more.
BUSINESS BYTES
Commonplace Coffee and Local Roots Landscaping recently launched their second collaborative coffee, Neighborhood Blend, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Pittsburgh Action Against Rape and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
The limited edition coffee is available for purchase at all Commonplace Coffee shops and online at commonplacecoffee.com through July 6.
SAVE THE DATE
A semi-truck show, Burning Diesel for a Cause, is set for 1 to 7 p.m. July 31 at the Indiana Mall, where proceeds will benefit the new Ox Hill Fairgrounds.
PA BBQ and Simply the Best Kettle Corn will be on hand for the event.
The fair will move to a new location this year at 1752 Mahoning Road, Home.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the region are hovering around $3.25 per gallon, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Greek author Aesop today, who said “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”
Good evening!
