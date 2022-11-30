At its recent 18th annual Open Arts Exhibit reception, the Indiana Art Association announced the following winners:
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 3:05 am
At its recent 18th annual Open Arts Exhibit reception, the Indiana Art Association announced the following winners:
Best of Show: Beth Wheeler, White’s Woods: Early Spring, oil on board
First place: Jen Caruso, Reflections of Fall, photography
Second place: Betty Chan, Coming Home from the Mines, oil on canvas
Third place: Joy Fairbanks, Remember, collage
David Young Memorial Award: Colleen Wakefield, Magic at Dusk, photography
Judge’s Merit: Diane Canale, But My Dreams They Aren’t As Empty, acrylic on board
Honorable Mention: Gavin Caruso, Timeless, photography
“It’s wonderful to see the combination of new artists and long-time participants and the mix of artwork that comes with that,” Dayas Silvis, IAA treasurer and show coordinator/emcee, said. “Since we’re still rebuilding from the pandemic shutdown, seeing so many people still interested in displaying their art and building the arts in our county is extremely uplifting.”
Judge for the show was Parker Boerner, who studied art at The University of Texas at Austin as well as Maryland Institute College of Art.
She is a former adjunct professor at Santa Rosa Junior College and a former associate professor at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
In her juror’s statement, Boerner said she particularly appreciated the various abstract entries this year.
“Very powerful images in these abstracts – churning, sloshing, rising, shooting,” she said.
She added that landscapes were also well-represented, with images of nature (flowers, leaves, snowfall, forests) dominant.
“A rich variety of painting styles is evident in the show. It’s always such a joy to see so many interesting and powerful works at once.”
The Open Arts Exhibit was open to members and non-members alike. The show will be open to the public through Jan. 13 at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County during regular operating hours: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, closed; Dec. 24 to Jan. 2, closed for holiday.
HGSIC is located at 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana.
More information on the Indiana Art Association may be found at their website: https://www.indianaartasso ciation.org.
