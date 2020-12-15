A stretch from Indiana County through the Laurel Highlands of Westmoreland and Fayette counties to Preston and Tucker counties in West Virginia all were declared to be in a winter storm warning from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh is predicting 8 to 12 inches of snow for Indiana County beginning Wednesday morning, saying the latest model runs have trended upward.
However, forecasters in Pittsburgh added in a Facebook post, “as the snowfall amounts increase, so does the uncertainty.” They said those models had yet to find common ground with the placement of a low pressure system that is moving into the Northeastern United States.
“One group wants to keep the low inland and slow its progression Wednesday and Wednesday evening,” forecasters in Pittsburgh posted on their Facebook page. “Another group wants to move the storm out to sea much faster. The inland/slower group has more snow for the entire area, particularly in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.”
That caused forecasters to move the winter storm watch area westward and to upgrade a watch in the ridges of the Laurels to a warning.
“Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches and warnings have been issued across the Northeast for what is shaping up to be the most significant winter storm in several years,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski wrote in an update this morning.
Sosnowski said the storm has a wide coverage area, with snow expected from southern Illinois to the Atlantic provinces of Canada, targeting major thoroughfares including Interstate 95 linking major cities along the Eastern Seaboard.
AccuWeather is forecasting 2 feet to 30 inches of snow in some areas. The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting winter snow warnings and/or blizzard warnings for much of Pennsylvania east of the Laurel Highlands, beginning later Wednesday.
“Light to moderate snow arrives from south to north during the day Wednesday,” State College NWS forecasters posted on their Facebook page. “Heavier snowfall rates (2 to 4 inches per hour) arrive in southern Pennsylvania around rush hour and push north overnight.”
State College forecasters anticipate “dangerous to impossible travel Wednesday night,” in coverage areas east of Indiana County.
“Even with travel being limited amid the coronavirus pandemic, the storm, which has yet to fully take shape, could potentially become highly impactful and disruptive as the first rounds of coronavirus vaccines continue to be shipped around the country,” Sosnowski wrote.
Locally, that could include 975 vials of the coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine scheduled to arrive this week at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Shipments are being made to hospitals throughout the country from a Pfizer facility in Michigan.
Sosnowski said areas that do not get snow, such as in the interior South, could get a thick glaze of ice as drenching rain pours along the lower mid-Atlantic coast.
“Forecasters are warning of major disruptions to travel and even travel shutdowns, as well as shipping delays, school closings and power outages from this blockbuster storm,” Sosnowski wrote. “Even where some students and people are working from home during the storm, power outages could throw a big wrench into that plan.”