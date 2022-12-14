According to ARIN Intermediate Unit 28's Schoolcast Wednesday evening, all Indiana County school districts have cancelled classroom activity Thursday.
Homer-Center and River Valley will be operating on "Flexible Instruction" schedules for which students need log-on and complete assignments.
Indiana Area, Marion Center Area, Penns Manor Area, United, Indiana County Technology Center and Indiana County Head Start all are closed Thursday, along with Little Apples, Sprouts and Seedlings ARIN programs in Homer City.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said a winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. today through 7 p.m. Thursday.
Forecasters expect freezing rain with total ice accumulations around two-tenths of an inch and winds gusting as high as 40 m.p.h., in portions of northwest and western Pennsylvania.
AccuWeather reported late Wednesday afternoon that accumulating snow will fall on approximately 200,000 square miles of the interior Northeastern United States, with amounts topping a foot for some.
Meanwhile, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, other hazards like ice and windswept rain will lead to significant travel disruptions.
In White Township-based PennDOT District 10, spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the state transportation department has crews working shifts, "so we have 24-hour coverage." She added, "crews are pre-treating with granular treatments (salt and/or anti-skid) throughout the day and into the evening. We aren’t planning to use salt brine because of the chance of the storm beginning as rain which would simply wash away the treatment."
As always, Gibbs said, the state Department of Transportation reminds motorists that 511PA (www.511PA.com) provides free, 24-hour traveler information services. Motorists can check the status and conditions on PA roadways, traffic delays, weather forecasts, plow truck routes/locations and traffic cameras.
"When winter weather occurs, drivers should be extra cautious and leave extra time to travel safely," Gibbs said.