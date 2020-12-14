After 84 years, it appears the Ox Hill Community Agriculture Fair has come to an end, at least for the time being.
Annually held along Route 85 between Plumville and Home during the first week of September, the 85th edition was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, like dozens of other events in 2020.
But the future of the fair has been in doubt for a few years now because the fair board has been unable to come to an agreement with the landowners to purchase the land to keep the fair going. Doug Marshall, who has been the fair board president for about the past decade, said in a letter posted on social media over the weekend that without an agreement, organizers have decided to look for land elsewhere to move the annual one-week Ox Hill Fair.
In the letter, the organizers said they have been working with the landowners for 2ﾽ years to renew their lease or purchase the land, but have not been able to come to terms with the property owners.
“It is with great sadness that the Ox Hill Community Agricultural Fair will end in its current location,” Marshall wrote. “We were looking to keep the fair alive for many more, but due to current circumstances, we are unable to. This tragedy is not fault of the fair or fair board members.
“The fair will be closing after 84 wonderful, fun-filled years. This outcome affects thousands of community members that have called the hill ‘home.’ Thank you to all of you who have visited and volunteered over the years. The fair truly was a community effort.
Marshall said on Sunday that the fair board at one time had a 100-year lease for the 15 acres that the fair uses, but new ownership changed it to a 10-year lease, which has now expired.
“It’s a shame. It’s sad,” he said.
“We are currently searching for ground to relocate on, to keep this tradition and memories alive,” he wrote, stressing that organizers want to find land in the general area. “I’m not too optimistic. If it’s meant to be, something will happen and we’ll be able to keep it going.”