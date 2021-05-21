Gov. Tom Wolf has signed House Bill 110, which amends a 1988 bill to provide for additional members of the Hardwoods Development Council.
Those members will include the state Secretary of Education, one logger, one private sector forester, and one more representative of a nonprofit corporation that promotes the hardwood industry in the Commonwealth.
Among 22 co-sponsors of the bill were Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, who represents rural areas of northern Indiana County, and Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, who represents rural areas in eastern Armstrong County.