For an Indiana couple, the year of COVID-19 has not been a good one.
“We lost over a million dollars in sales revenue,” Ken Arthurs said Tuesday. “We lost our home, we lost our savings.”
For 27 years Ken and his wife Brenda have owned Wolfendale’s, or Wolfie’s Dance & Night Club as it is best known, along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
For more than a decade, they also had Grub’s Sports Bar next door.
Ken Arthurs said he hadn’t been in good health prior to March 16, 2020, when a state of emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf was extended from a handful of eastern counties to the entire commonwealth.
But, he said Tuesday, for Wolfie’s and Grub’s “the nail in the coffin was COVID,” which swept in after “we had a good January, we had a good February,” and he was preparing for the IUPatty’s weekend.
For all intents and purposes, due to the pandemic, that weekend did not happen last year, and Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said last week that “no gathering is safe at this point in time,” including the annual weekend event he has called “unofficial, unsanctioned” and having “nothing to do with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.”
Grub’s is gone, a vacant storefront where 20 TV sets once were positioned to bring in major sports events, in a building under new ownership from Milan Adamovsky, who has bought numerous buildings in the downtown Indiana business district.
Meanwhile, there have been restrictions on Wolfie’s and other bars and restaurants across the state.
For instance, in September, restaurants could expand capacity from 25 to 50 percent — but could no longer sell alcohol after 10 p.m.
“Your peak sales are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.,” Arthurs said at the time. “(Gov.) Wolf giveth and (Gov.) Wolf taketh away.”
Wolfie’s barely is holding on, open for three hours each on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights.
“We’ve gotten no (Paycheck Protection Program) loans, no grants,” Ken Arthurs said.
“Hopefully, a hospitality grant could resurrect Wolfie’s.”
He referred to getting a portion of the more than $952,000 made available to Indiana County through the state’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program to the county’s Office of Planning and Development.
The county said pubs and eateries idled by COVID-19 restrictions may seek increments of $5,000, up to a total of $50,000, if they have 300 or fewer employees, a net worth of no greater than $15 million, that had a decrease of 25 percent of quarterly revenue last year, compared to 2019.
The Office of Planning and Development said it expected to have applications available for the program also known as CHIRP no later than Monday.
Ken and Brenda Arthurs once owned the building in which Wolfie’s is located, but early in January 2019 it was reported that the deed for that three-story building passed for $175,000 to Levent and Mary Beth Akbay.
That couple also is known for restaurant operations, but also have an inventory of rental spaces, including the upstairs apartments in the building housing Wolfie’s.
As noted at a recent Indiana Borough Council meeting, the liquor license for Wolfie’s has been passed from NCK Inc., Ken Arthurs’ company, to Akbay.
“The license goes with the building,” Ken Arthurs said.
Online some time ago, Mary Beth Akbay acknowledged that Ken and Brenda Arthurs “will continue to run Wolfie’s.”
She reiterated that this week — even though one sees a “for sale” sign outside the establishment and an agent for Howard Hanna Kuzneski & Lockard Real Estate said the Akbays are selling the building.
Akbay said the building has been for sale for awhile, but “it has nothing to do with (Arthurs). Ken Arthurs still owns and operates Wolfie’s.”
Or, as Arthurs put it Tuesday, he and his wife plan to take a positive step and move forward with his downtown club.
Part of that positive movement is his involvement in a series of meetings, where he and other owners of local eateries took borough, Downtown Indiana Inc. and Indiana County Chamber of Commerce officials up on brainstorming what can be done to improve upon the business climate.
As Arthurs put it during a teleconference earlier this year, the object is to improve upon “doing in a day what (business) we used to do in an hour, doing in a month what we used to do in a day.”
As he put it this week, “the borough council and law enforcement have been awesome in all of this” over the past year.
As borough Manager C. Michael Foote put it to council last week, the borough, DI and the chamber are moving forward toward programming to happen outside on the third Thursday of each month, starting April 15.
Foote said plans include outdoor dining and live music in IRMC Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with the first such event also will be tied in with the Indiana Arts Walk, scheduled for April 17.