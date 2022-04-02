A Penn Hills, Allegheny County, woman has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of a Pittsburgh-area toddler whose body was found Sept. 3, 2019, in Pine Ridge Park in Burrell Township.
Sharena Islam Nancy, who turns 28 on Thursday, entered her plea Friday before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Bruce R. Beemer, who was scheduled to conduct a jury trial of Nancy next month.
Instead, Beemer sentenced her to 15 to 30 years in a state correctional institution.
He also gave a number of witnesses the opportunity to enter victim impact statements, including the child’s grandmother Taji Walsh, who learned of Nalani Johnson’s disappearance while visiting relatives in California.
“I remember dropping to my knees asking God for this not to be true,” Walsh said. “I prayed with everything that I had in me that this was not true. I remember making my son take me, my mom, and my daughter to the airport to change our flights immediately after I received that call. The flight back to seemed like it took days to land in Pittsburgh.”
Then, she said, it was “three days before her little lifeless body was found miles away from home and her family.”
She told Nancy, “all the while you knew what you did to Nalani and where you left her all alone. You could have put our minds and hearts at ease, but you chose to prolong our pain with more lies and stories.”
Investigators traced Nancy’s travels through Westmoreland County on Route 22 to the Blairsville area and back to Penn Hills by 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2019, when police stopped her car on Rodi Road.
Nalani, 2, and her child seat no longer were in the car, Allegheny County police reported. On Sept. 3, 2019, the child’s body was found, still in the car seat, in Pine Ridge Park.
Nalani’s great-grandmother testified that Nancy should get life in prison.
“When she was born her mom and dad were at the hospital every day because she was sick and had gotten an infection,” Denise Johnson said. “She had a needle in her head and we just prayed for her to get better so they could bring her home. She finally makes it through and was a healthy little girl only to be killed by you! I am sure she fought for her life as you smothered her and left her lifeless in the woods where animals could have eaten on her.”
She also said Nancy “showed no remorse” and “took her way out to a park where you knew no one would find her and made it seem like someone had her.”
Two other statements also were entered into the record.
Other charges, including a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse, and felony counts of interference with the custody of a child; and concealment of the whereabouts of a child, were withdrawn against Nancy.
Authorities said Nancy had been romantically involved with the child’s father, Paul Johnson, and that they argued before the child disappeared.
Paul Johnson told Penn Hills police that Nancy drove off in her car, with Nalani strapped in a child safety seat. No charges were filed against him.