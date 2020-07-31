A Punxsutawney-area woman has been sentenced to 4 to 10 years in the State Correctional Institution at Muncy after pleading guilty to multiple counts in a drug-related case that happened in North Mahoning Township.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. announced the sentencing of Trisha Leanna Hayes, who turns 35 next month, in a post shared on the Indiana County Republicans Facebook page.
“Hayes was arrested and charged by the Pennsylvania State Police for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm buy a prohibited person, resisting arrest and lesser included offenses,” Manzi said.
The district attorney said the state police “de-escalated a dangerous situation so that nobody was hurt and completed an investigation that allowed for prosecution on the lead offenses.”
Before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, Hayes pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and of a prohibited weapon, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
Other counts were not prosecuted by Manzi’s office.