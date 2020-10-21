A 19-year-old Commodore woman was injured in a fiery, single-car crash Tuesday evening in White Township east of Indiana.
The woman was the lone occupant of a Mazda 3 that ran off Airport Road, hit a concrete post, overturned and caught fire just west of Hood School Road at about 9:30 p.m.
The driver was freed from the car by Indiana volunteer firefighters, was rushed by Citizens’ Ambulance paramedics to Indiana Regional Medical Center, and was sent by helicopter to West Penn Hospital for treatment of severe burns and other injuries, police said.
Troopers at the Indiana station did not release the driver’s name and had no other medical information.