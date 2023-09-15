An Armstrong Township, Indiana County woman serving up to eight years in the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, Lycoming County, for a 2022 incident in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, will have additional time after a sentencing Thursday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.
Clark committed Stephanie A. Prebish, 55, to 22 to 60 months in a state prison for a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault and six months’ probation for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
She also was assessed fines on each charge stemming from a Dec. 21, 2022, incident in Center Township, Indiana County.
That was nine days after a trial was continued in Kittanning on charges stemming from a March 4, 2022, incident.
On that day, Prebish was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with wounds to her leg and buttocks after an exchange of gunfire at a home along Muskrat Slide Road, northwest of Elderton in Plumcreek Township.
According to an affidavit filed by state Trooper Travis Trimbur, Prebish called the man from a bar some four miles away in Kittanning Township and told him she wanted to come to his residence.
Trimbur said the man told her she was not to come, but she did, unannounced.
The man and another person were sleeping in the home when Prebish arrived.
Trimbur wrote that she used a cooler to smash in the glass at the rear entrance to the home, then produced a 9-mm automatic hand gun.
The man told the state police investigator that Prebish said she was going to kill him, and then the man told Trimbur he heard her rack the slide of the pistol.
“She then fired 10 rounds into the residence,” Trimbur wrote. “(The man) retrieved his handgun from his bedroom and took cover behind a wall near the kitchen.”
According to the affidavit, after Prebish had finished firing her gun, the man fired two rounds at her.
Prebish drove away but later was stopped by state police along Cherry Run Road.
She was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, burglary, criminal mischief and 10 counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.
The Armstrong County trial was continued three more times, before she entered a guilty plea on June 20 to the 10 counts of discharging the firearm into the home in Plumcreek Township. She was sentenced by Armstrong County President Judge James J. Panchik to two consecutive terms of two-to-four years apiece in a state prison.
Also Thursday, two other defendants had second appearances this year in Indiana County Common Pleas Court:
• Clark sentenced Jeffrey A. Deyarmin, 37, of Creekside, to six months’ probation as well as fines for driving under the influence and driving without a license, both stemming from a March encounter with state police from Troop A, Indiana, in Burrell Township.
According to court records, that incident happened 10 days after an incident in Blairsville for which he agreed to a guilty plea to harassment and disorderly conduct charges.
In April, he was committed to Indiana County Jail for 17 days, was immediately paroled, and placed on probation for three months.
• Clark also sentenced Michael F. Bealonis, 32, of New Florence, Westmoreland County, to 11 months to five years in Indiana County Jail for driving under the influence and placed on one year’s probation for possession of a controlled substance.
In March, Bealonis was sentenced by Clark to six months to five years in Indiana County Jail, and assessed costs and a fine, on DUI charges stemming from a Dec. 4, 2021, traffic stop by state police in Buffington Township.
