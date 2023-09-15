An Armstrong Township, Indiana County woman serving up to eight years in the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, Lycoming County, for a 2022 incident in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, will have additional time after a sentencing Thursday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark.

Clark committed Stephanie A. Prebish, 55, to 22 to 60 months in a state prison for a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault and six months’ probation for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.