STARFORD — A Green Township woman is being held in Indiana County Jail on $25,000 bond after a fire Friday that destroyed a garage and damaged an adjacent home at 3664 Starford Road.
Amanda Irene Elliott, 44, was arraigned Friday night before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, on multiple felony counts including arson, reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings, possession of incendiary material and risking a catastrophe.
She also faces misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and failure to control or report the fire that broke out around 1 p.m. in a house where phone records indicate she was an inhabitant, and a summary count of dangerous burning.
Court documents indicate that Greensburg-based state police Fire Marshal Chet G. Bell filed the charges. Welch scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for June 21 at 1 p.m.
A state police fire marshal was sent to the Green Township address as firefighters from Cambria and Indiana counties struggled to control and put out the fire, which Commodore Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jim Hopkins III called a case of arson.
“It was a garage fire and a house fire,” Hopkins said. “It started in both.”
At 1:06 p.m. Friday, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Commodore, Clymer, Cherry Tree, Hope (Northern Cambria) and Cherryhill Township volunteer fire units to the Starford address.
Later, Hastings, Indiana and Black Lick volunteer firefighters were dispatched for stand-by duty. Hopkins said the fire was brought under control in about an hour, but crews remained on the scene until around 4 p.m.
No injuries were reported. Hopkins described the garage as a loss but thought the house was salvageable.
Prior to Friday, Elliott already was facing drug-related charges in White Township.
On April 6, Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee bound over charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, as well as a summary count of public drunkenness.
Elliott was scheduled for a formal arraignment on May 25 before Indiana County Common Pleas Senior Judge William J. Martin, but that hearing was canceled.