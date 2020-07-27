GREEN TOWNSHIP — A Cherryhill Township woman was killed and her husband was injured in a collision of their sport utility vehicle and a car at 4:42 p.m. Sunday in Commodore, officials reported.
Sara Ashbaugh, of Braughler Road, died at the scene of the wreck on Route 286 at Musser Street, according to the reports.
Investigators said a motorist drove a Chevrolet Cobalt from Musser Street onto the highway into the path of an eastbound Chevrolet Trailblazer, in which Ashbaugh, 78, was an unrestrained passenger.
Ashbaugh and her husband were thrown from their vehicle when it overturned, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman.
The names of the drivers were not released. State police at Indiana also investigated the crash.
Volunteer firefighters from the Commodore and Clymer fire companies and Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics also responded to the scene.