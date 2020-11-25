The state police Criminal Investigation Unit at Troop A, Indiana, is investigating an incident in which a 70-year-old woman was scammed out of approximately $250,000 by a person claiming to be a military general who was romantically interested in her.
State police said the woman was still convinced of the authenticity of her relationship with the scammer, even after several personal visits from an investigating trooper.
Troop A spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the state police is advising residents to be aware of the prevalence of romance scams. He said such scams often increase during the holiday season and may become more common with increased personal isolation as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Greenfield said the woman victimized in this scam, who was not identified by police, had been told by this supposed general that he wished to travel to meet and marry her.
In many cases, Greenfield said, romance scams begin on popular social media platforms.
Once the scammer establishes a relationship with the victim, the scammer often suggests moving their communications to an unmonitored platform. They may also begin to communicate via direct phone calls and personal emails and will often send the victim a bogus photo.
However, Greenfield said, a quick internet search will often uncover the picture as a stock photo that has been shared numerous times, perhaps over the course of several years.
Greenfield also said it is common for a scammer to begin to threaten the victim should the victim become aware of the scam and decide to terminate the relationship.
He said it is important for family members of potential vulnerable victims to be vigilant, as in most cases the victim believes the relationship to be authentic. In such instances, encourage the victim to immediately cease all communications with the scammer, change their social media profile(s), phone number(s), email addresses, delete affected cellphone apps and notify their financial institution and law enforcement.
The state police strongly recommends that residents communicate on social media only with people they know in real life, and to verify the legitimacy of any suspicious phone call, email or text-based communication before providing any personal identifying information.
When in doubt, Greenfield said, one should contact a trusted family member, friend or law enforcement agency to discuss suspicious activity.
He said other tips for protecting against romance scams can be found on the Federal Trade Commission website at www.consumer.ftc.gov.