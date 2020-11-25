Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts has named Brooke Russick of the Indiana County agency as the Conservation District Employee of the Year for 2020.
The Indiana County Conservation District board honored Russick, the Dirt Gravel and Low Volume Road program specialist, at the directors’ monthly meeting Nov. 17.
“Brooke goes above and beyond in her position to ensure that projects maintain the highest level of quality,” District Manager Douglas Beri Jr. said in a news release. “Brooke is a team player, respectful of other’s opinions and capable of accomplishing tasks under difficult circumstances.
“She continues to be an invaluable part of our team and the county is in a better place because of her contributions to our programs.”
The award is given to a conservation district employee for his or her outstanding efforts that have furthered the activities and accomplishments of conservation districts state-wide. Russick has worked for six years at the Indiana County agency, first as a watershed specialist and now advising county and local officials through the rural road improvement program.