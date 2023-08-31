An Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance in connection with a drug-related death on Oct. 18, 2022, at an address along Oak Street in Indiana.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Wednesday that Heidi Jo Millar, 40, entered her pleas on Oct. 25 before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, who scheduled sentencing for Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m.