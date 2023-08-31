An Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance in connection with a drug-related death on Oct. 18, 2022, at an address along Oak Street in Indiana.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said Wednesday that Heidi Jo Millar, 40, entered her pleas on Oct. 25 before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco, who scheduled sentencing for Oct. 27 at 8:30 a.m.
Millar was charged with causing the death of Arlene Marie Kupchella, 26, who had addresses in Nanty Glo, Cambria County and Indiana.
Millar returned to Indiana County Jail where she has been held since her arrest on April 11 by Indiana Borough Police Department, though Bianco lowered the bond holding her from $100,000 to $45,000.
“These types of cases are very difficult to investigate and prosecute due to the general lack of witnesses,” Manzi said. “Our law enforcement around the county work diligently in an attempt to bring the drug dealers to account for their part in the loss of life.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause by Indiana Police Detective Leroy Anderson Jr., Kupchella was found just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2022, by a man identified as Frank Gautro, who told responding officers he had been arguing with her about things she found on his cellphone when “he heard her yell, ‘Babe,’ and heard a thud, as if she fell.”
Gautro told responding officers he found her having apparently overdosed in a bedroom, “administered Narcan, attempted (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, and called 911 for assistance,” Anderson wrote.
The IBPD detective wrote that “Kupchella was not breathing and was not responsive to any verbal or physical stimulus,” when police Sgt. Zachary Stiffler administered more Narcan and began another round of CPR, accompanied by Patrolman Joshua Yokitis.
Stiffler then called Anderson “to conduct an overdose death investigation,” the detective wrote in the affidavit.
Manzi said the investigation was a cooperative effort led by IBPD and assisted by the District Attorney’s Drug Task Force and Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr.
Anderson wrote that Gautro told him at the Indiana police station that Kupchella woke him up between 12:30 and 1 a.m. “and wanted to see if he wanted to go to Heidi’s residence, where she was going to buy heroin (and) fentanyl.”
Gautro said he could not remember Heidi’s name, but said she had a boyfriend named “Bucket” who was a drug dealer from Cleveland. Anderson wrote that he knew Heidi’s last name was Millar.
Gautro said Kupchella had exchanged messages with Millar on her Facebook Messenger page.
Anderson said he obtained permission from Kupchella’s father to search the cellphone, and found a series of messages dating to Oct. 18.
The IBPD detective wrote that, based on his training and experience as a police officer, he believed “Millar sold controlled substances to Arlene Kupchella that caused her to overdose and die.”
According to a pathologist’s report in an email sent by Overman, dated Dec. 8, 2022, “this autopsy illustrates an instance of death of a 26-year-old White female due to acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, xylazine and cocaine.”
Manzi believed “a very thorough and professional investigation” by IBPD “will cause Millar to face prison time for her actions and, hopefully, allow (her) family to continue the healing process.”
Millar was represented before Haberl by Greensburg attorney Brian D. Aston.
The district attorney also suggested that those who have a substance abuse issue, or know someone who does, can seek help through the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission at 1 (877) 333-2470.
