A Saltsburg woman, facing drug counts in separate, unrelated cases, will serve probation for her guilty plea to involvement in an Oct. 7, 2019, Conemaugh Township traffic accident that involved personal injury.
Last week Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas Bianco sentenced Jacqueline Pratt, 52, of Saltsburg, to 3-12 months in prison, but gave her credit for time served and immediately put her on parole.
She will serve two years on probation and pay assorted costs, including restitution.
The Indiana County District Attorney’s office chose not to prosecute Pratt on multiple counts, including involvement in an accident while not licensed and failure to stop and render aid following that accident.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, filed charges in that accident on May 7.
Meanwhile, she faces felony trafficking offenses, along with James Higgins, 40, also of Saltsburg, in two incidents.
They were arrested following a raid on Nov. 6, 2020, by Indiana County investigators on their residence in the 700 block of Salt Street.
A hearing on charges following that raid is scheduled for Feb. 22 at before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch.
They also face charges filed in June, for which a hearing is scheduled Feb. 24 before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.