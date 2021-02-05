State police at Indiana said Thursday that an Armstrong County woman wanted for stealing several thousand dollars from an 80-year-old White Township woman has surrendered.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said April L. Kovach, 45, of Rural Valley, was wanted on charges including forgery, access device fraud, theft by deception and identity theft.
Greenfield said Kovach was arraigned Thursday afternoon before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee, who placed her in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 8:45 a.m. The arrest follows an investigation that began Sept. 18 when the victim told state police that she received a copy of a $2,500 check, made payable to Kovach, that was drawn on her bank account without her knowledge or permission.
At the time, the state police spokesman said, Kovach was employed as the victim’s home health care aide.
A further review of the older woman’s personal bank statements turned up eight fraudulent ATM withdrawals totaling $3,889.25. Greenfield said the first of those withdrawals occurred Aug. 25. Greenfield said a search warrant was served on Oct. 26 at Kovach’s bank, where a review of her bank statements found the $2,500 check was deposited into her account on Sept. 3.
He said troopers also found that several cash deposits were made into Kovach’s account within the timeframe of the fraudulent ATM cash withdrawals from the victim’s account. Additionally, Greenfield said, investigators obtained video surveillance that showed Kovach depositing a $2,500 check and using the victim’s debit card at an ATM in White Township.