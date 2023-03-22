Anne Small, 22, of Gipsy, will represent Indiana County at this year’s Miss Pennsylvania USA pageant from April 15 to 16 at the Richland Performing Arts Center, Johnstown.
This is the second year Small will take on the Miss Pennsylvania pageant but the first year she will compete as Miss Indiana. She competed as Miss Gipsy during the 2022 competition.
Small, a self-employed graphic designer, said she learned a lot from last year’s pageant and hopes to use that knowledge to advance in this year’s competition.
“This is only my second year competing,” Small said. “I didn’t know what to expect actually going into a pageant (last year). I didn’t even place. But I learned a lot from that experience and have practiced a lot. Hopefully, I’ll place this year.”
To earn the Miss Gipsy and Miss Indiana titles, Small submitted her résumé to a panel of Miss Pennsylvania judges, who award titles based on résumés they receive from different municipalities.
Small applied for the Miss Gipsy title last year because she wanted to represent her hometown while competing in her first pageant.
“I wanted to represent my small home town to begin with,” Small said. “I kind of wanted to put it on the map because not a lot of people have really heard of Gipsy, so I really wanted to get that name out there.”
She said her experience from last year’s pageant as well as her volunteer work are what set her apart when applying for this year’s Miss Indiana title.
“I would definitely say the volunteer work had a lot to do with (earning the title),” Small said. “I really put a lot of effort into volunteering and helping those in need. I worked with United Way, the Special Olympics, Mooseheart, the Miracle League and veteran organizations.
“I also took the experience I had from last year’s pageant and learned a lot. I improved my walk, doing turns, how I speak to people. I always got nervous to do public speaking, but I don’t get nervous anymore.”
Small said she hopes those experiences will help her progress through the various competitions at this year’s Miss Pennsylvania pageant.
To advance in the Miss Pennsylvania pageant, contestants must compete in the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown competitions, according to Small. From there, judges will select the top 16 contestants and eliminate the rest.
The top 16 contestants will compete in a second swimsuit and evening gown competition, after which judges will select the top six contestants. Those six contestants will answer a question, and their answers will determine their overall placement at the pageant, according to Small.
The winner of the Miss Pennsylvania pageant will receive a crown and sash as well as scholarships and various prizes, such as a new wardrobe, dental care, photo packages, etc., Small said.
The Miss Pennsylvania winner will also get to compete in the Miss USA competition, and the Miss USA winner will get to compete in the Miss Universe competition.
Although Small is still fairly new to competing in pageants, she said she’s been watching Miss USA and Miss Universe nearly all her life, which helped inspire her to compete.
“Ever since I was little, as long as I can remember, I’ve been watching Miss USA and Miss Universe,” Small said. “I never thought I’d be able to compete myself, but here I am actually doing this.”
Despite the competitive nature of these pageants, Small said she plans to continue competing as long as she finds the pageants fun.
“As long as I’m enjoying myself and having fun, I plan on competing as long as I can,” Small said. “I’ve been having a lot of fun with it so far.”
Small is presently looking for sponsors to help cover general pageant and advertising costs. Sponsors will have their name/business listed on the advertisement page of the Miss Pennsylvania program book, according to Small.
Those who wish to sponsor Small can contact her at (724) 541-3766 or at annesmallmusic@gmail.com.
Small said people can also vote for her as Miss Pennsylvania’s People’s Choice winner, which would automatically place her in the top 15 contestants. Those who wish to vote for Small can visit misspennsylvaniausa.com/vote or follow her Facebook or Instagram accounts at @anne_m_small, where she will post voting information closer to the pageant date. Voting will open next week, according to Small.