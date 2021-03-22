It may come as a surprise to some, but Ellen Ruddock has retired. At least she tried. It may be the least of her successes in business.
Semi-retired, she acknowledges. Three years out from departing Indiana University of Pennsylvania as director of the Center for Family Business in the Eberly College of Business and Information Technology, Ruddock has kept a nearly full schedule as a consultant in the public and nonprofit sectors in Indiana County.
This profile of Ellen Ruddock is featured today in the annual Women in Business special section to The Indiana Gazette. Others honored with their selection for this recognition for 2021 are Dr. Christina Lubold, Teresa Reeger, Renee Fleming, Elizabeth Gregg, Kris Levan and Lynette Yarnick. Get your copy of the Women in Business section today with the print edition of The Indiana Gazette, at your nearby convenience and grocery stores, in our red vending boxes or at your doorstep as a Gazette subscriber.
Learning to say “no” is one of the final skills she is taking on after a good six decades of administration, leadership, management, teaching and outright working.
Ruddock’s achievements as a consultant and in private sector business ownership and teamwork has been well recognized over the years. She was presented the Athena Award, emblematic of high achievement trailblazing by women in the business world, when it first was awarded in Indiana County in 1987. (Indiana was the first community in Pennsylvania to institute the Athena recognition.)
She earned an Indiana County Civic Leader of the Year honor in 2000 and was presented the IUP President’s Medal of Distinction in 2008.
Pennsylvania Business Central named Ruddock to the 50 Best Women in Business list in 1999, and Leadership Management Inc. named Ruddock the franchisee of the year in 2000.
For her work with military family groups, the Army awarded Ruddock the Civilian Medal of Distinction in 1997 and 2001.
Equally flattering to her as many of these awards, Ruddock said, is her inclusion in the Women in Business publication by The Indiana Gazette this year.
Raised in the Pittsburgh area, Ruddock graduated from IUP and along with her husband, Rodney Ruddock, took jobs as teachers in the Penn Hills School District.
They left western Pennsylvania as Rod Ruddock, who enlisted in the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) while attending IUP, accepted active-duty overseas military assignments for several years.
“Fortunately, with good IUP alumni support and security clearance, thanks to Rod, I was able to work anywhere we lived while he was in the services,” Ellen Ruddock said.
She served as an administrative assistant to the project manager at Utah-Martin-Day, an American Joint Venture in Bangkok, Thailand, then for another year at the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group at COMUSMACTHAI in southeast Asia.
They returned to the states and made a home in Indiana, where Rod rose through the ranks as a teacher and principal in the Indiana Area School District and Ellen brought her childhood dream of business ownership to reality in 1975 as proprietor of Swing Set, a children’s fashion store complementing an array of clothing, footwear, jewelry and gift shops in the bustling heart of downtown Indiana.
“From the time I was a little kid, I wanted to have my own business,” Ruddock said. “I researched the children’s wear industry for two years before I opened that store. And it was quite a successful venture.”
A disastrous fire swept through the 700 block of Philadelphia Street in June 1980 and put Swing Set and several other specialty shops out of business.
Plying her personal knowledge and friendships with other downtown business owners, Ruddock built a solid client list as an advertising representative for WDAD-AM and WQMU-FM radio stations under General Manager Dick Sherry.
“That was a pleasant 10 years I spent at the radio stations with many, many good colleagues and a lot of good friends,” Ruddock said. “But I still had that desire to own my own business.”
She exited the broadcast facility in 1989 when she started Career Dynamics, a consultancy that taught time management, workplace efficiency, business leadership, productivity, motivation and other professional skills for workers and bosses at companies throughout western Pennsylvania. A second office in Pittsburgh was necessary to more easily meet needs of a growing client list in Allegheny, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Indiana counties.
“Most of the people who worked with me did the week-to-week courses and I preferred the strategic planning, working with the CEOs and their management teams,” Ruddock said. Some of the clients stayed on with Career Dynamics for as long as 10 years, the time needed for some to have all their employees trained one small group at a time.
She worked with former Pittsburgh Steelers J.T Thomas and Larry Brown, who held the franchise for Applebee’s Restaurants in most of western Pennsylvania. Giant Eagle, Chestnut Ridge Foam Company, Season-All Industries and Clark Metal Company were among them.
“I didn’t have a really huge client list, but I had a very loyal client list, and I think that was the success, because it was a very enjoyable business,” she said.
All that while raising a family, a success story in its own right because, she said, she followed the same principles that she did for her professional life.
“It was always my biggest challenge because of Rod’s busy schedule and my business commitments, but we have always made time for each other and to travel together and to vacation with the kids,” Ruddock said. “And we still do that. It goes back to planning.”
After 13 years, Ruddock sold Career Dynamics and took on consulting for the Gateways to Opportunity, a $34 million capital campaign in support of the university by the Foundation for IUP.
After closing out the successful fundraising effort, College of Business Dean Robert Camp recruited Ruddock to direct the Center for Family Business and yet another mission to advise and direct small, family-run companies to blossom to their full potential.
“Since I have retired, at least three or four times now, I have been called again to work for my community clients that I had in my Career Dynamics business – the Borough of Wilkinsburg,” she said. That consultancy occupies 10 to 15 hours a month. “I am keeping somewhat active.”
The Chevy Chase Community Center has kept Ruddock busy as a more-than-active board member until the past year. She has stayed active with Grace United Methodist Church in Indiana. The Downtown Indiana Inc. merchants’ promotion organization still relies on her guidance and encouragement more than four decades after doors at Swing Set swung open. The YMCA of Indiana County, U.S. Army Reserve Family Readiness Program, the City of Johnstown and Borough of Indiana have recently counted on Ruddock’s help - for “strategic planning and goal-setting, and especially in Wilkinsburg, leadership development,” she said.
In none of those positions did Ruddock use numbers such as corporate profits, workforce levels or sales and revenue figures as measures of success.
“Planning and goal-setting, I would say, in every instance,” Ruddock said. “I gauge success by my happiness. Planning, goal-setting and working hard to achieve those goals. But my real success story is in the relationships that I’ve built over the years.”
She said she still gathers every month with “my gang” from the Swing Set and has close ties with associates from every one of her ventures.
The fundamental tools most responsible for Ruddock attaining business ownership, she said, have been the experience of growing up in a family-owned business, her education at IUP and the support of her husband – “because he has always been my biggest advocate, no matter what I’ve done.”
With those intangibles as the barometers for measuring achievement, Ruddock said success is within reach of any woman who sets out for a career in the highly competitive economy of the 2020s, even in an environment in Indiana County where it seems that men seem to advance more easily to more prominent and better-compensated positions.
It’s been acknowledged for decades and it has narrowed in recent years, but the gender-equity gap in the workplace is far from being closed. It has at times been an impediment for Ruddock, she said, “but I have not let it” be a barrier.
But Ruddock said she was taught as a youngster that there was no room for that gap.
“My mother and father owned a real estate and insurance company in Pittsburgh for 40 years. My brother and my sister and I probably started working at 12 years old. We had jobs to do within the business, whether taking care of rental properties, making signs or running the sweeper, we had chores to do every Saturday,” she said.
“My parents did not see my brother’s job as being any different from mine, whether it was painting, scraping wallpaper, cleaning the basement or doing dishes, we all worked at the same stuff all the time. We did the same jobs. So I never saw myself being limited by gender, but I have seen it in my career. I never let it be a problem for me. I see less and less of it and I don’t think it’s a particular barrier, but I think it has everything to do with one’s attitude.”
In addition to being a trailblazer as the first woman elected to Indiana Borough council (1991), Ruddock also was the first woman appointed to the advisory board of the PNC Bank office in downtown Indiana.
Many more doors to service and employment have opened for women over the years. But for any young woman beginning a career, Ruddock had advice that she said anyone could follow.
“You have to be prepared to take every opportunity as an experience and learn from it. And I would say to know yourself, know what you stand for and know where you want to go. I was fortunate enough to know that as a young person.”
It’s another guiding principle Ruddock said has never failed her.
“I think the real joy of being semi-retired now is still being able to enjoy what I do,” she said. “I always loved what I did while I was working and I’m still able to do that ... being able to work with people that I met so many years ago and still enjoying them.”
Ruddock is 76. Her first great-grandchild arrived in December. Family life hasn’t slowed much, either.
She gave the interview for this story while she and Rod were driving home from a mid-winter vacation in Florida. Ellen said they have their sights set on Oregon and Washington to close in on visiting all 50 states.
“No matter what trip we’ve taken ... we always set a goal for another trip and make time for it,” Ruddock said.
And for Ruddock, learning doesn’t end: “I am registering for another leadership course,” she explains, though she won’t be the instructor.
“I just want to sit in. I want to be able to help my grandchildren as much as I can; they’re coming of age, where they’re looking at their careers and schools of choice. So, I want to do the best by them.”