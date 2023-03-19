For going on 25 years, Melissa Hollingshead has provided a vital service to the women of Homer City and surrounding areas: counselor, adviser, confidante, teacher — and hairdresser.

At Melissa’s Shear Magic, Hollingshead has built a loyal clientele that sustains her fully independent salon almost 50 hours a week. It’s a business built not only on Hollingshead’s cosmetology certification and scissor wizardry, but on her knack for listening and understanding the women in her chair — a trait not necessarily taught and graded in school.