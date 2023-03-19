Animal-lovers can have a hard time finding quality treats, chews and toys for their pets, especially when big-box retail stores carry many of the same brands. One animal-lover, Kady Letosky, of Bradenville, took that challenge personally when she decided to open Tails on the Town, a pet supply store in downtown Blairsville.

Pursing her dream to provide the best quality treats and toys for her dog Hudson, a standard poodle and Saint Bernard mix, Letosky opened the specialty pet boutique in July 2021 at 43 W. Market St., Blairsville.

