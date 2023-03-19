Animal-lovers can have a hard time finding quality treats, chews and toys for their pets, especially when big-box retail stores carry many of the same brands. One animal-lover, Kady Letosky, of Bradenville, took that challenge personally when she decided to open Tails on the Town, a pet supply store in downtown Blairsville.
Pursing her dream to provide the best quality treats and toys for her dog Hudson, a standard poodle and Saint Bernard mix, Letosky opened the specialty pet boutique in July 2021 at 43 W. Market St., Blairsville.
“I love animals,” Letosky said. “This has been a dream of mine for quite some time, and I finally took the leap to make my dream a reality. I spent what felt like an eternity getting to learn the pet industry inside and out to be able to provide the healthiest treats and chews available.”
Tails on the Town provides a variety of goods and services, including treats, toys, a chew bar, events/programs, monthly nail clinics and more.
“(We offer) pet retail items you won’t find in the big box stores,” Letosky said. “Treats made with quality ingredients, unique toys, a chew bar with a variety of healthy chews and much, much more.”
Much of the store’s inventory comes from small businesses that donate a portion of their proceeds to different animal charities, according to Letosky. Some of these businesses include Beast & Buckle, Dilly’s Poochie Butter, GivePet, The Natural Dog Company and more.
Since opening in 2021, Letosky has expanded the store’s inventory and chew bar, a section of the store where dogs and pet-owners can select from a variety of dog chews. The store also offers a pet scale and a VIP shopping experience for reactive dogs.
Aside from her dog Hudson, who works as the “quality control inspector,” Letosky operates the business entirely on her own, occasionally asking friends to help out with charitable events.
“Tails on the Town gives back to local shelters/rescues through the events we host and by doing donation drives,” Letosky said. “The most recent event we had, ‘Smooches for Pooches,’ raised money for Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, an organization that trains service dogs and pairs them with veterans and other people with disabilities.”
Aside from “Smooches for Pooches,” a Valentine’s Day kissing booth contest, Tails on the Town hosts a number of charitable events, including pet pictures with the Easter Bunny, a “Farmer’s Barket” that features local crafters and artisans who sell pet items and pet-themed merchandise, a blessing of the pets, a “Howl-O-Ween” pet costume contest, pet pictures with Santa and more.
“All the events we host raise proceeds for animal-related rescues and organizations,” Letosky said.
The pet store’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store’s hours expand during the summer months.
“(It’s) a fun, dog-loving environment where your pet is treated like part of our family,” Letosky said. “You know (people) love their pets, and that’s what we’re here for.”