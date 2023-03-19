Kelly Coleman has gone full cycle to land in the career she really was made to enjoy.
Going into her eighth year as the professional operator of Mutts in Motion dog training and behavior modification center in Indiana, Coleman seemingly developed the business from scratch after her first career in the criminal justice system.
Coleman earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and went to work for 11 years at the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, in the completely no-nonsense job as a state probation officer, riding herd on the mongrels of society.
Perfect background and training for a new job of laying down the law for ornery canines?
Far from it, when it comes to the procedures of the job.
Coleman said she wearied of keeping former inmates on the straight and narrow and experimented with becoming an animal control officer, who would deal with nearly every species that could possibly go astray. It wasn’t her cup of tea.
She completely dropped the badges to search out a path, and drew on what she said she really had known all her life.
Dogs are her people.
It’s evident from her conversations with them and in her guiding principle for instilling a peaceful, friendly character in them. It says in all capital letters on the Mutts of Merit LLC brochure, “FORCE FREE.” Not a single animal gets pushed, pulled or punished in Coleman’s training.
“All the friends I’ve ever had have been dogs,” Coleman said. “They’ve always been a constant in my life. They kept me grounded and gave me direction.
“My mom teased me because I speak on the same level of dogs. I always have, ever since I was little. I never played with dolls or stuffed animals; I played with dogs.
“I understand them.”
The walls at the training center at Philadelphia and South 13th streets are decorated with the diplomas and certificates Coleman has earned in her formal dog training education, including the credential she holds most dear — her completion of study under Pat Miller, nationally known in the dog training field as the operator of Peaceful Paws program in Fairplay, Md. Coleman is a certified Level 3 trainer under Miller’s program.
Coleman downplayed the distinction of running a “woman-owned business” (most animal trainers in the Indiana area are women, anyway, Coleman said) but getting Mutts of Merit established depended on help from professional women.
She attributed Connie Bence, owner of Helwig Insurance Agency, Indiana, with making the business a reality — after an Indiana University of Pennsylvania business program turned aside her request for assistance.
“Connie is one of my guiding lights. One of my tribe,” Coleman said. “She took me and my crazy dream to do this seriously. She helped me get the insurance, she helped me get everything I needed in order to make it possible. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here.”
Along with the display of her professional credentials, Coleman also has a rack of chains, restraints, choker collars and other force-inflicting gadgets hanging on the wall.
“They’re the instruments of pain that I’ve removed from the dogs that I’ve handled,” Coleman said. “They’ll never be put on any dog again.”
Coleman believes dog training around the world and in many U.S. states are trending the way she advocates, and that aversive methods and tools are being abandoned.
“I show clients a different way to train — a way where you don’t have to use force, you don’t have to be mean,” she said.
“Some people don’t believe our way is necessarily the right way because they believe in those tools. But animals don’t learn that way. We don’t learn that way. You don’t have to be mean to them. They do whatever we allow them.”
Candidly, Coleman said most animals are easier to train than their owners. Understanding now to communicate with and relate to each other are important to both the dogs and their humans.
“I can train a dog to do anything. But can I train a human” Coleman said. “My undergraduate degree in education is the one I use most every day. It’s what I do.”
Coleman rues the lack of oversight of the animal care field.
“It’s an unregulated industry,” she said.
Except for veterinarians, no one in any facet of animal care — breeding, raising, training — has to undergo formal education or earn certification. None are required to prove their competency and none are subject to review or inspection by a state agency.
Coleman said she wants that to change.
“I’m a member of the Pet Professional Guild. We pay annuals dues that fund lobbyists to go to politicians to regulate our industry,” Coleman said. “I am paying money to have me regulated.”
The Mutts of Merit center in Indiana is used for one-on-one training and behavior modification, from basic manners to aggression therapy. It includes a force-free bathing and grooming room, too.
Coleman expanded the business in mid-2022 to add a three-quarter-acre dog park, “Mutts of Merit in Motion,” near her home in the Grandview neighborhood in White Township, southeast of Indiana.
The fenced play area gives dogs open space to work off their energy with few restrictions (a few trees, light poles, a pavilion and some doggy playground equipment). The fences are lined with signs identifying the sponsors, and a sign mounted on a post shows the park is dedicated to Miller, Coleman’s mentor.
“Pat is one of the innovators of the force free training movement in the United States,” Coleman said. “She came to Indiana when I opened up my dog park. I dedicated it in her honor because of her lifelong commitment to animals and kindness. It will get you so much further. You don’t have to be mean to them.”