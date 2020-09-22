After a century of sacrifice, protests and hard work, women won the right to vote in 1920 with the passing of the 19th Amendment.
The election on Nov. 3 will mark the 100-year anniversary of the first major election when women had equal voting rights. Most of the polling places back then were the local post offices, where women were given separate, usually pink, ballots.
Just 36 percent of eligible women voted in 1920, but in 2016, 63 percent voted. Since 1964, women have voted at higher rates than men in presidential elections.
On the steps of the Indiana Post Office recently, the leaders of the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County held pink “ballots” commemorating suffragists achieving the right to vote.
Pictured, front row, from left, are Patti Holmes, Issues Committee co-chair; Susan Boser, president-elect; Nancy Westburg, president; and Sherene Hess, Indiana County commissioner. Second row: Donna DonGiovanni, Special Events chair; Gail Riley, secretary; Lynne Alvine, past president; Celinda Scott, publicity chair; and Anna Goldman, executive board member-at-large.