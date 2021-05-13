The White Township Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to name five members to a Recreation Advisory Board, created to advise the supervisors on plans, projects, and grants related to township-funded recreation programs and facilities.
The first board was named to staggered terms, with Dan Antonacci for five years, Alphonse Borowski for four years, Barbara Hauge for three years, Kim Caretti for two years, and Matthew Jackson for one year.
Future board members will be chosen for five- year terms.
“These candidates as a team form a well-rounded portfolio,” Supervisor Sandi Gillette said. “I believe I speak for all members of the Board of Supervisors as well as management staff, (when I say) how pleased we will be to have this team up and running just prior to our busiest season.”
Gillette was not so pleased that “a number of applications were received to a subcommittee of the Recreation Advisory Board (that) does not exist.” Those applications were for a subcommittee dealing specifically with White’s Woods Nature Center.
“According to the bylaws of the White Township Recreation Advisory Board, Article 7, Committees, the recreation board may organize temporary or standing committees as it deems necessary,” Gillette said. “The applications received for (a) White’s Woods subcommittee will be passed on (to) the Recreation Advisory Board for their review should they decide to move forward with this subcommittee.”
Such a decision may not come for at least several more weeks.
Township officials reiterated Wednesday that discussion of the White’s Woods issue during board meetings is restricted by ongoing litigation — the lawsuit filed by Friends of White’s Woods, a citizen group that has challenged township plans for the 245-acre wooded area on three occasions over the past quarter-century.
The next round for that lawsuit is a trial scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 2 before Indiana County Common Pleas Senior Judge William J. Martin.
Martin recently rejected the township’s request for summary judgment in the case filed by FWW on May 22, 2020.
Instead, he found that “issues of fact exist” over whether the township’s contract with Millstone Land Management LLC of Marion Center “constitutes a professional service” and whether the township’s decision to divide the White’s Woods project into separate tracts was an illegal attempt to get around bidding requirements in the Municipal Planning Code for Second Class Townships.
Pittsburgh attorney Tim Fitchett is arguing FWW’s case before Martin, while the township has retained Greensburg attorney Bernard P. Matthews Jr.
On Wednesday, FWW Vice President David Dahlheimer asked about a township timetable for a management plan for White’s Woods and other recreational properties. Supervisor Gene Gemmell answered, “when the lawsuit is settled.”
“Our hands are literally tied by the Friends of White’s Woods lawsuit,” Supervisor Gail McCauley said. “Friends of White’s Woods asks us these questions at every meeting. It still is basically the same questions.”
Solicitor Ryan Fritz said he’s advised the supervisors not to comment because of the ongoing litigation.
McCauley said it is not fair for the general public to have the impression the supervisors are doing nothing.
Supervisor George Lenz, who was participating by telephone because of other matters, called FWW’s arguments redundant, by an organization that has only 10 to 12 members.
FWW President Sara King, also listening to Wednesday’s meeting in a conference call, said there are “250 to 300 active members with many, many more supporters.”
Dahlheimer also asked if White’s Woods was the only state Project 70-funded tract in the township.
“Project 70” refers to a 1964 state law that allowed Pennsylvania to issue bonds for the purchase of lands for public parks, reservoirs, and other conservation, recreation, and historical preservation purposes, and to coordinate those purchases with local governments.
Manager Milt Lady said there was no other, but Dahlheimer said the Kennedy-King Park deed references Project 70.
“I will research that,” the township manager said.
In other recreation-related matters, S&T Bank will continue to hold the naming rights to the township’s ice and turf complex.
Lady said the township has had a strong relationship with the bank since 2007.
However, the next contract for those naming rights will only run for three years, rather than five as in the past.
Still, Gemmell said, “we’re pleased that they’re still interested in helping us.” He moved to approve the new deal with the bank, while McCauley seconded that motion.
Also, Lady said 20 restaurants have taken up the township on its offer of free ad space for the coming year in S&T Bank Arena as well as through the recreation complex’s social media links.
He said the township now will expand the idea to other retail outlets.