CLYMER — Dirt has been flying on Sherman Street with the start of construction on the new park along Two Lick Creek, borough leaders learned Tuesday.
Ray Winters & Sons Construction of Indiana has completed the installation of drainage lines on the park grounds and has moved on to Sherman Street itself, Borough Manager Sonya Schrenkel reported at the monthly business meeting of the borough council.
“They’re moving along fast and getting work done,” Schrenkel said. “Everything is going as planned down there.”
In other business Tuesday:
• Council ratified the 2021 budget and tax rates with no changes from figures introduced in November for public review. The spending plan of about $540,000 is supported by real estate taxes of 3.4 mills for general operations, 0.5 mill for the fire department and 0.5 mill for street lights.
• The borough collected $1,333 of parking meter money in the past month, a $441 share of fines collected on state police citations, $619 from other court costs collected at Clymer District Court and the county courthouse — a total of $2,393 according to Mayor Christina King’s report.
• Police Chief Louis Sacco reported that Clymer officers worked with the Indiana County Drug Task Force on the apprehension of two narcotics suspects, acknowledged the donation by Tom Kowolski of a portable breath testing machine valued at more than $1,400 and reported that the department has installed a drop box for residents to dispose of expired or unwanted medications.
“We’ll arrest you if it’s illegal narcotics,” Sacco cautioned. “But we’ll accept old prescription medications. Just call the police station, set up appointment, an officer will meet you here and take the meds and put them in the box.”
The drugs will be disposed annually, he said.
• Fire Chief John Gromley said the department officers would meet Sunday to decide whether to hold or postpone the planned cash bash fundraiser scheduled for Jan. 9, based on the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases in Indiana County.
Gromley said firefighters and anyone who wishes to join them for a round of caroling will gather at 6 p.m. Thursday at the fire station, then go out from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and usher Santa Claus to the neighborhoods on a fire truck.
• Council approved hiring Marcus Lutman as a laborer in the street department retroactive to Dec. 1, approved the destruction of municipal records from 2013 as prescribed by the borough code and set the schedule of meetings for 2021.
The municipal authority will meet at 6 p.m. and borough council will meet at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The two boards will meet jointly in non-voting planning meetings at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday each month.
• The six remaining members of council observed a moment of silence in memory of council member and former Mayor Joseph Krolick, who died Dec 1. Schrenkel reported that the office has received several contributions to a memorial fund being established in Krolick’s name.
Councilwoman Steph Brillhart adopted Krolick’s watchword when it came time to pay the borough’s bills for December: “How do we sit?” she asked. Council approved the bills upon Schrenkel’s dutiful response that the borough has the money to pay them.
Though Brillhart literally filled Krolick’s seat at the council table, the members announced no plan or procedure for filling his unexpired term.