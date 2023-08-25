Work is continuing above and under ground on the biomethane digestor, or processor, Air Liquide Advanced Technologies U.S. LLC plans for the 119 Business Park in Center Township, and could have in operation sometime next year.
Above ground, a nonprofit organization dedicated to putting food in the center of Pennsylvania communities is working to get the byproduct of what thousands of cows eat lined up for that plant.
“It has generally been well received,” said Vince Mangini, a project manager for Gruppo EF Tecnologie USA LLC, or Gruppo EF, developer of the plant, who also has been working as a value chain coordinator for Food21 of Pennsylvania,
Food21 in turn is a Pittsburgh-based 501(C)(3) organization that for the past five years has served through market driven solutions and strategies as a catalyst for expansion of the regional food and agricultural economy. Its executive chair is Jeff Broadhurst, CEO of the Eat’n Park restaurant chain based in Homestead, Allegheny County.
Underground, the company building the plant for Air Liquide found it needed to lay 8,000 cubic yards of concrete to fill in an abandoned mine and form the foundation for what also is known as a renewable natural gas or RNG processor.
“We are looking to complete the concrete work before Christmas,” said Luca Sirugo, CEO of Gruppo EF, a New York-based subsidiary of a company based in Sicily that is developing the plant for Air Liquide, a Delaware-based subsidiary of a French company with offices in Monroeville, Allegheny County.
According to the Gruppo EF website, Sirugo’s primary responsibilities include overseeing strategic decision-making, management of operations, raising capital, and providing leadership to drive growth and profitability for Gruppo and within the industry.
Sirugo said his company is using a special technique, that would help for fill in the foundation “in the next 20-30 days.”
A spokeswoman for Food21 said that organization worked with Air Liquide, Indiana County and Peoples Gas to help determine the best location for the digestor and also worked closely with area farmers, bringing them together to become the source of raw materials that will be used to generate the RNG or renewable natural gas there.
“Peoples Gas is an incredible collaborator,” Sirugo said. He had similar praise for the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development.
To find the needed cattle, Mangini said, his organization had to reach out to a 25-30 mile radius of the Center Township business park, to farms in Indiana, Armstrong, Jefferson and Westmoreland counties. Originally the idea was to line up 2,000 to 3,000, but Mangini said the number now has reached 5,000.
A spokeswoman for Food21 said that organization is working with those farmers, who will need to improve infrastructure to handle the project — that is to say, better manure collection equipment — and, in some cases, will need improved roads to handle vehicles for manure transport.
Once it’s completed, according to a brochure produced by Air Liquide and Gruppo EF, “Processing manure through the anaerobic digester will improve waste management at each participating farm, while reducing methane emissions and enhancing the natural cycles of recycling to farming.”
As Mangini put it, after manure is collected, it goes through the digester and becomes a slurry, which then goes through a screw press, a piece of equipment that utilizes a rotating screw within a drum, compressing sludge against a permeable filter to expel water.
It produces a drier sludge cake that can be used as bedding and, as the brochure went on to say, “there will be significant cost savings as bedding and liquid fertilizer are provided back to participating farms.”
It’s not a speedy process. Mangini said the biosolids go without air for 30 days, coming out clean and without pathogens.
As the Food21 coordinator put it, “the farmers get a liquid back (that) they can spread on their fields.” The methane is gone from that liquid so “it no longer has that smell (and is) a lot friendlier to the neighbors.”
Additionally, according to the brochure, “every quarter, our dairy farmers receive a cash payment for the value they help to create for the project.”
If the process for turning manure into various items seems slow, there was a problem that impeded the entire project from January 2020 through September of last year — the COVID-19 pandemic, Sirugo said.
The Gruppo EF CEO said the idea for the project was conceived in 2018, then stopped for the pandemic.
After the project was put back on course, there was another problem: A mine that first was thought to only need 2,500 cubic yards of concrete — but wound up needing three times more.
“The mine was really unpredictable,” Sirugo said.
The Gruppo EF CEO said work will continue through the winter months on bringing in the equipment needed for the biomethane digester, after the connection will be made between the plant and Peoples Gas, and manure will be loaded into the tanks on the digester site.
Sirugo said at that point, perhaps a month later, the gas will be fed through a membrane to clean it, and then be sent to Peoples Gas. He expected that the gas could be ready for the pipeline by April or May of next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.