GREEN TOWNSHIP — A PennDOT spokeswoman in Indiana said RJ Corman Railroad Co. crews expect to complete reconstruction of a collapsed railroad bridge over Wandin Road in Green Township by Wednesday.
A northbound train loaded with coal bound from Clymer to a Norfolk Southern interchange in Clearfield derailed, and the trestle near Wandin and Pine Flats roads collapsed last Wednesday.
Four cars of 64 in the train jumped the track: 36 had safely crossed and 24 others sat on the rails on the approach to the trestle along Starford Road, according to Assistant Chief James Hopkins III of the Commodore Volunteer Fire Department.
PennDOT spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said motorists should continue to follow the detour, involving state routes 240, 286 and 1012 (Starford Road).