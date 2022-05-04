Work continues on Cunningham Culverts

Work will continue for the next three weeks, and so will the traffic delays, at Cunningham Culverts on U.S. Route 422 in Armstrong Township, Indiana County, as part of an ongoing $5.7 million bridge/box culvert replacement project.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said motorists may experience longer than expected wait times through the work zone as crews move equipment and switch traffic lanes.
Crews from Francis J. Palo of Clarion are replacing pipe, adjusting inlets and resurfacing U.S. 422 between the intersections of Route 422 and Poulos and Trim Tree roads through May 24.
Flaggers will be controlling traffic through the construction zone.