Oakland Avenue work
White Township/Submitted photo

Gulisek Construction workers Monday morning built a dam on McCarthy Run then pumped the waters of the stream through 12-inch hoses across Oakland Avenue and into the downstream side of the channel. By late afternoon, crews dug one of two precautionary ditches across Oakland Avenue adjacent to the McCarthy Run bridge. The ditches are intended to prevent collapse of the culvert when workers excavate and replace it. A new wider bridge will be complete by Monday as part of the project to widen Oakland Avenue between Rustic Lodge Road and the Route 422 interchange.

