The Elkin-Oakland Mausoleum in the Oakland Cemetery has been an iconic structure in Indiana for over 100 years.
Work on the mausoleum began in 1915, shortly after the death of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice John Pratt Elkin. Constructed by the Colwell Granite Company of Pittsburgh, Elkin was interred after its completion in 1916.
A major renovation of the building began in 2019 and is now complete, according to Daniel McAnulty, the cemetery superintendent. Russ Crane, owner of Crane Masonry was the general contractor for the renovation. Work included roof repairs, repositioning of shifted granite and repointing mortar.
A complete renovation of the stairs leading to the monument was recently completed as well.
Tours of the mausoleum can be arranged by calling the cemetery in advance. By calling (724) 463-2251.