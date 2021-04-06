The Smicksburg Bridge (Goodville Road) rehabilitation project will resume Wednesday and continue through April 30.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokeswoman in Indiana said advanced deterioration was discovered during the earlier phase of the work that changed the scope of the project from rehabilitation to replacement.
Construction included State Route 4022 Dayton-Smicksburg Road (behind Country Junction) and the T-392 Loop Road.
Mekis Construction Corp. will complete the $4.3 million project.
During that work, PennDOT advises motorists to use a detour via Route 954, Township Road 396 (Windows Road) and Township Road 377 (Hoover Road).
The spokeswoman also said work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.
More details regarding the work can be found at www.511PA.com. It’s free and available 24 hours a day, providing traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 511, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.