“The work involves a replacement box culvert (over White’s Run),” said Tina Gibbs, community relations coordinator for PennDOT District 10.
“The culvert has been installed,” Gibbs said Friday. “They’re doing some back filling on that, starting to grade the roadway approach so they can do the asphalt. They’re also putting in new sidewalks and curb ramps.”
The work, which began in May, also involved the removal of a traffic signal at Philadelphia and 11th streets as well as drainage upgrades.
“It is supposed to be open to unrestricted two-way traffic in early November,” Gibbs said. “The final asphalt will be laid in the spring of 2021. They’ve been pretty lucky to get some good weather. Everything is going on as they planned so far.”
Both directions of 11th Street have been detoured around the site using Water, Church and 12th streets, while the sidewalk on the north side of the project has been closed. PennDOT said pedestrians are able to use the sidewalks on the other side of the project, near Bruno’s restaurant.
The work is part of a $4.06 million group bridge replacement project that also involves a second culvert over Marsh Run several blocks to the east on the other side of the downtown Indiana business district.
Elsewhere, Gibbs said the widening of Oakland Avenue (Route 286) continues in White Township. She said there has been some confusion with a traffic signal at the site.
Otherwise, she said Friday, no major changes are anticipated for that project through April.