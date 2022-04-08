To whom it may concern —
GOOD EGGS
There’s little that challenges the beauty of eastern European decorated Easter eggs, and local Pysanky/Ukrainian egg design specialist Joann Wesolosky teaches the technique at a workshop from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at The Artists Hand Gallery. Especially timely, seats may be at a premium — just like eggs, enrollment is limited to a dozen. Write to joann.wesolosky@gmail.com to reserve a seat. The $30 fee includes all supplies … and one egg.
CHICKENS
The annual fundraising picnic meal benefiting the Homer City Police Department’s K-9 program takes on an added dimension this month with the addition of square dancing.
Mainly due to the pandemic, the event has transformed from an indoor spaghetti dinner at the Homer City fire station to an outdoor barbecued chicken meal with all the fixin’s at tables under tents in the festival field across the street.
The barbecue is set for noon to 4 p.m. April 23 and will include a local group giving a square dancing demonstration during the afternoon. Supporters of K-9 officer Thor can enjoy the chicken meal and spin their partner for just $10 a person.
TURKEYS
Indiana’s Lions Club serves a benefit turkey dinner starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at the health camp off West Pike in Armstrong Township. The dinner is the do-over of one planned and postponed due to a forecast of snow four weeks earlier.
The Lions offer a buffet-style serving of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, noodles, gravy, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, bread, salad (with dressing packet), dessert and beverage at $12 a person. Takeout is an option.
K OF C CARNATIONS
In memory of community leader Bob Dalecki, head of the Knights of Columbus council in Indiana when he passed away in November, the council will continue his traditional Mother’s Day carnation program. K of C is accepting donations to buy supplies of carnations to be distributed to the women at Indiana-area personal care and nursing homes and at Alice Paul House on May 7.
Area churches can buy carnations at the volume rate for distribution to parishioners and other churchgoers on Mother’s Day, May 8.
Contact Grand Knight Tom Bresnahan at tom.bresnahan@icloud.com to place an order.
HOMERISMS: Rick Jones, once the host of a popular pub trivia game at Dingbats Restaurant in Indiana Mall, revived his game April 1 on behalf of Homer City Area Business Association for a contest that raised money for the HCABA scholarship fund and debuted the new community room at Fox’s Pizza Den in Homer City (where Jones is on the town council).
The event generated $190 for the fund. Winning teams in the game were Team Z, Newbies and Homer’s Odyssey.
HOW DOES YOURS GROW?
After a sensible physical workout, that’s how. As Indiana Countians head back out to their yards and gardens to start this year’s vegetables, plants and greenery, there’s no shortage of horticultural advice. On the health and safety side, growers need to remember basic rules for handling garden tools, machines and chemicals, too. A step further, Indiana Regional Medical Center recommends a little physical conditioning for gardeners to enjoy a productive day in the dirt. Do some stretching exercises before getting busy in the yard. Consider proper posture. Be careful when lifting lawn debris, containers or plants. The hospital’s full tip list including lawn mower, weed trimmer and pesticide safety appears in the latest Keeping Well eNewsletter out this week.
The long range forecast calls for a partly sunny day and a high of 58 for the White’s Woods Scavenger Hunt Bingo game on April 16. It’s a self-guided event open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Players should check the Indiana County Decathlon page (visit https://icopd.org/ and click the Decathlon emblem) for the walking route and the list of items to find. It’s one of 19 community-healthy events in the 2022 Decathlon.
HOLY WEEK EVENTS
Traditional Holy Week events will be in the public eye April 15 as the YMCA of Indiana County hosts the annual Good Friday Breakfast with guest speaker Renee Napier Lord, President, the Meagan Napier Foundation. Phone the YMCA at (724) 463-9622 to reserve seats for the 7 a.m. program.
Homer City Ministerium pastors and worshipers will hold the yearly cross walk, commemorating Christ’s walk to Golgotha and his crucifixion. The walk begins at 9 a.m. on Good Friday at Homer City Alliance Church, near Routes 56 and 119, and concludes at noon at Floodway Park.
SAVE THE DATES
The Miracle League Baseball program is scheduling its spring season at the field at the YMCA of Indiana County, West Pike at Ben Franklin Road North. Circle May 11 on the calendar for Opening Day.
The year-long celebration of the Indiana Lions Club’s 100th anniversary culminates with a banquet June 27.
BUSINESS BYTES
Panera Bread, long with a building permit in hand to construct its popular sandwich and soup shop along Oakland Avenue near Aldi, is set to move on that plan. But local franchisees will soon appear before local regulators with a revision to include Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar on its site.
SAY HI to the new intern working this spring at Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. Chloe Stoner, of DuBois, a freshman majoring in finance at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is getting introduced to the community this week as she begins her duties. She was part of President Mark Hilliard’s hospitality team for the Business After Hours event Thursday at the S&T Bank main office.
A transition in the Gazette assignment schedule has a change taking place today. Staff writer Chauncey Ross has taken over the Inside Indiana column. He’s a “this day in history” freak and offers this:
“Lezzer Lumber, one of Indiana’s newest businesses, plans an April 18 grand opening at its new building on Wayne Ave. South … And another new Indiana business will be opening next Friday, April 15. It is Jack Nold’s Indiana Marine (boats, motors and accessories) located at the former Gulf Service Station near Holiday Inn on Wayne Ave. South,” Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings wrote in Inside Indiana on Friday, April 8, 1977. That being said, we wish a happy 45th anniversary to the staff at Lezzer!
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $4.25 per gallon in the region, according to www.pennsylvan iagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes 1960s teen sensation, singer and songwriter Rick Nelson, “Now if you gotta play at garden parties, I wish you a lotta luck. But if memories were all I sang, I’d rather drive a truck.”
